How to get Hatsune Miku skins in Fortnite

Hatsune Miku is set to make her long-awaited debut in Fortnite with the launch of the new Festival Season, bringing two skins: Hatsune Miku and Neko Miku.

The virtual Japanese pop sensation has been one of the most highly requested skins in Fortnite for several years. Now, she’s finally ready to make her debut in Chapter 6 Season 1 of the Battle Royale on January 14, arriving with two exclusive skins, a themed Music Pass, and plenty of cosmetics.

Here’s how to get both Hatsune Miku skins in Fortnite, along with more about who the character is.

How to unlock Hatsune Miku skin in Fortnite

The normal Hatsune Miku skin will be able to be obtained in Fortnite by purchasing from the in-game Item Shop in exchange for V-Bucks.

This is according to leaker Wensoing, who allegedly discovered a data file that read: “And of course, players wishing to obtain the virtual singer with her classic appearance will have to turn to the store.”

On January 13, the same leaker revealed the standard Hatsune Miku skin, which features the character’s iconic light blue and grey look, and showcases two further cosmetics of the Miku’s Backpack Back Bling and a unique Contrail.

How to obtain Neko Hatsune Miku skin in Fortnite

The alternative Neko Miku skin will be available to claim by purchasing the Premium Reward Track of the Festival Season 7 Music Pass. Hatsune Miku will take over from Snoop Dogg as the headliner for the new Fortnite Festival season on January 14.

Despite the contents of the Music Pass not being revealed in its entirety, there is expected to be various themed cosmetics and bonus rewards relating to Miku, which players can obtain by progressing through each tier level.

Who is Hatsune Miku?

Imagineer Hatsune Miku features in Fitness Boxing on the Nintendo Switch.

Hatsune Miku, a virtual pop star and Vocaloid, made her debut in 2007. Represented as a 16-year-old anime character with turquoise hair, she has become one of the world’s most iconic virtual singers.

Initially popular in Japan, Miku has since gained a global following with her holographic live performances and synthesized voice. She has also collaborated with several games, including Fitness Boxing on Nintendo Switch, Persona 4: Dancing All Night, and Magic: The Gathering.

While most Fortnite players are excited for Hatsune Miku’s upcoming debut in the Battle Royale this season, some backlash has emerged, with fans responding by stating the “hate is childish.”

As you await her release, you can also grab Miku’s Steam desktop add-on to prepare.