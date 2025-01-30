How to get free Hatsune Miku car skin in Fortnite & all item shop cosmetics

The Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Rocket League collab is finally here, giving players the chance to earn some free Miku-themed car cosmetics that can be used in Epic’s battle royale.

To celebrate Hatsune Miku’s release in Fortnite, Epic is also bringing Rocket League into the fray to give players the chance to get some exclusive car skins. However, the best part of the collab is that the Hatsune Miku Rocket League car cosmetics can be used in Fortnite.

So, whether you’re looking to round out the virtual idol’s loadout in Fortnite or drive around the battlefield with her own set of wheels, you’ll want to get hold of these cosmetics before they leave the store for good.

How to get Hatsune Miku car skin in Fortnite

Epic Games

From January 29 to February 11, 2025, players can earn the Rolled Leek Wheels and Miku Rider Dark Octane Decal for free by completing the following challenges in Rocket League.

Rolled Leek Wheels: Get 10 Saves or Epic Saves in online matches during the Hatsune Miku Rocket League event.

Get 10 Saves or Epic Saves in online matches during the Hatsune Miku Rocket League event. Miku Rider Dark Octane Decal: Score 20 goals in online matches during the Hatsune Miku Rocket League event.

How to link Fortnite and Rocket League accounts

Epic Games

It’s important to note, that if you wish to use the above items in Fortnite, you’ll need to link your Rocket League account to your Fortnite account. To do this, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the official Epic website.

Select the “ Manage ” button under the Epic Games Account Linking option.

” button under the Epic Games Account Linking option. Sign into your Epic Games account.

Link your Rocket League account to Epic Games.

account to Epic Games. Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the setup process.

Simply repeat these steps to link your Fortnite account to Rocket League if you haven’t already. Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to use the Rolled Leek Wheels and Miku Rider in Fortnite.

All Fortnite x Rocket League Hatsune Miku shop items

Epic Games

While the Rolled Leek Wheels and Miku Rider Dark Octane Decal can be earned for free, there are six paid cosmetics that you can purchase in the Rocket League and Fortnite item shop.

All the paid cosmetics below can be used in both Fortnite and Rocket League:

Hatsune Miku Cyclone Bundle : 1,500 V-Bucks or 15,000 Credits

: 1,500 V-Bucks or 15,000 Credits Miku’s Beam Wheels: 700 V-Bucks or 700 Credits

700 V-Bucks or 700 Credits Miku Dark Wheels : 400 V-Bucks or 400 Credits

: 400 V-Bucks or 400 Credits Miku Pink Wheels: 400 V-Bucks or 400 Credits

400 V-Bucks or 400 Credits Leek Beam Boost: 400 V-Bucks or 400 Credits

400 V-Bucks or 400 Credits Miku Miku Trail: 300 Credits

If you have Fortnite Crew active, you’ll be able to earn 1,000 Credits via the Rocket League battle pass, which you can use to unlock some of the items above for free without spending your V-Bucks.

If you’re looking for the best way to level up fast in Fortnite, then be sure to check out our guide to ensure that you’re always completing the battle pass in time.