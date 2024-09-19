How to get Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s fan favorite mascot Durrr Burger just got a new makeover resembling Marvel’s Ghost Rider in a new skin. Here’s how you can get it.

One of the best things about Fortnite’s original characters is that not only do they get featured a lot in quests or teasers, but often, they also get unique skins from collabs. Think of Cuddle Team Leader in Deadpool’s outfit, Jonesy cosplaying as Captain America, or even Peely being as fierce as Wolverine.

This time, however, the game’s beloved Durrr Burger mascot has been mashed up with Marvel’s Ghost Rider in an all-new Ghost Ri-Durrr skin.

If you’re considering adding this set to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about getting the Ghost Ri-Durrr skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite Ghost Ri-Durrr skin price & bundle items

epic games All cosmetics included in the Ghost Ri-Durrr bundle in Fortnite.

You can purchase the Ghost Ri-Durr skin in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. Alternatively, the skin can also be obtained by buying the full Ghost Ri-Durr bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks. While this is the more expensive option, it does give you other additional cosmetics.

Here’s a list of everything in the bundle and their individual price in Fortnite:

Ghost Ri-Durr skin + LEGO style (1,500 V-Bucks)

Fryer Fire Back Bling (included with the skin)

Flame-Broiled Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

Mephisto’s Spatula Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks)

The Ri-Durr Loading Screen (included in the full bundle only)

If you missed out on buying the original Ghost Rider skin while it was in the shop, this set can be an alternative choice. The Flame Boiled Wrap, in particular, is animated, which is a pretty neat touch to go with this skin or any other Fortnite skins that have a similar theme.

All in all, it’s a welcome addition to Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4, which has a Marvel theme to it. While you’re here, check out how you can unlock other Marvel skins in the game and how to get free skins while they’re still available.