How to get Gears of War Fortnite skins: Release date & price

Two epic Gears of War Fortnite skins have been announced, meaning players will be able to head to the Island as both Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz – here’s everything you need to know about them.

Fortnite is known for its (slightly bizarre) mix of A-list collaborations ranging from pop star Ariana Grande to anime hero Naruto, but the first big crossover of Chapter 3 has got its foot placed firmly in the world of video games.

Two of the most iconic Gears of War characters, Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz, are heading to the Item Shop, so we’ve got all the details you need including their release date, how much they’ll cost, and what’s included in the bundle.

Advertisement

How to get Fortnite’s Gears of War skins

Like most big-name crossovers in Fortnite, you’ll need to purchase the Gears of War skins from the Item Shop, where you’ll have the choice of either Marcus Fenix or Kait Diaz.

You’ll also be able to get Marcus and Kait in a bundle for a reduced price with a bonus Spray, so Gears of War superfans will likely want to go down this route to get them both.

Fortnite Gears of War skins release date

The Gears of War Marcus and Kait skins will be available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop on December 9, 2021 at 4pm PT.

That converts to 7pm ET and 12am GMT (on December 10) for players in the UK.

Advertisement

Fortnite Gears of War skins price

We don’t have official prices yet, but based on previous crossover skins, expect the Marcus and Kait outfits to cost around 1,500 V-Bucks by themselves, or at a reduced price when purchased together.

Here are all of the cosmetics that will feature in the Gears of War crossover:

Sonic Resonator Back Bling (sold with the Marcus Fenix Outfit)

Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling (sold with the Kait Diaz Outfit)

Breaker Mace Pickaxe

Thumper Pickaxe

Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe

Skiff Glider

Knife Tricks Emote

The Pickaxes, Glider, and Emote can be purchased individually in the Fortnite Item Shop or all together as part of the Emergence Gear Bundle.

How to get Marcus Fenix Matte Black Style in Fortnite

Players who purchase the Marcus Fenix skin and play a match on the Xbox Series X|S while wearing it will unlock the outfit’s Matte Black Style, which pays homage to his Xbox history.

Advertisement

Read More: How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3

It’s also possible to unlock a free Crimson Omen Spray by completing a new set of Delta-One Quests by December 17. You can find these in the Quests Page, accessible from the lobby.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Gears of War skins! For the latest news and guides, make sure you check out our Fortnite home page.