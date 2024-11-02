How to get free Juice Wrld skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix taps into players’ nostalgia by bringing back content from previous seasons, but it’s also a celebration of the world of rap.

Several renowned artists, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Juice Wrld, will be appearing in-game throughout Remix’s duration, with players able to unlock skins depicting the likeness of each. Some of them will also be available in the Item Shop throughout the season, in case you’ve got some V-Bucks to spare.

However, in the case of Juice Wrld, his associated skin will be completely free. Here’s how to get it.

How to get the free Juice Wrld skin

The Slayer Juice Wrld Outfit skin will be available to all players who log into Fortnite between 1 AM ET on November 30 and 1 AM ET on December 1.

As with most time-limited unlockable cosmetics, the skin will be available at a later date from Fortnite’s in-game shop for anyone unable to log in during the aforementioned timeframe.

Epic hasn’t provided any further details on what Remix: The Finale will entail just yet, but expect to learn more as the season progresses.

The cel-shaded Slayer Juice Wrld outfit will be available during Remix: The Finale.

Back in December 2023, Juice Wrld’s manager hinted at a collaboration between Fortnite and the artist. Whether that tease and Chapter 2 Remix’s introduction of a Juice Wrld skin are the same isn’t clear, but this is the first instance of the two names coming together, nonetheless.

Juice Wrld died from a drug overdose in December 2019. His posthumous album, Legends Never Die, was released six months later and featured contributions from other artists, including The Weeknd and Trippe Redd.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is now live across all platforms. For more information on what the update adds, check out the patch notes as well as our breakdown of every new skin included in the Battle Pass. Additionally, you can find an overview of every new, vaulted, and unvaulted OG weapon in Fortnite Reload mode in our dedicated guide.