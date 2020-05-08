How to get free Fortnite Neon Wings back bling

The Neon Wings back bling is officially in Fortnite with the new Party Royale mode, and you’re able to get it at absolutely no cost.

With every single update, Epic Games bring a new bunch of cosmetics, features, weapons and/or items to their hit battle royale title, and the most recent v12.50 update is no different.

Not only that, but with each update, data miners and leakers manage to get a hold of new content ahead of time, and for a few days players have been wondering what the leaked free back bling was going to be. But now, Fortnite have confirmed what it is, introducing Neon Wings.

The Neon Wings back bling is coming as a free cosmetic to Fortnite Battle Royale players on Friday, May 8, as part of the new Party Royale mode.

Party Royale allows players to traverse the Fortnite map without weapons, exploring the game without having to compete against others, and even having world-famous DJs performing throughout the duration of the LTM event.

So how do you get the back bling? It’s actually incredibly easy. All you have to do is log in to Fortnite between Friday, May 8 at 6pm ET (3pm PT / 11pm BST) and Monday, May 11 at 10am ET (7am PT / 3pm BST), and your account will be automatically credited with the cosmetic.

Today is the day!



Come hangout in Party Royale for our Premiere live show with @DillonFrancis, @SteveAoki, and @deadmau5 tonight at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.



Login starting May 8 at 6 PM ET to Monday, May 11 at 10 AM ET to get your free music reactive Neon Wings Back Bling. pic.twitter.com/49yCeRpObB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 8, 2020

The back bling is a reactive one of Epic rarity, and there’s no telling whether it will be coming to the game again after Party Royale leaves Fortnite, so make sure you log in over the weekend to get this cosmetic.

While the Neon Wings back bling makes its way to Fortnite, the “pay to win” Dragacorn glider is potentially facing the axe, if not a major change, after numerous complaints from players.

So, make sure you log in between May 8 and 11 to pick up your free Neon Wings back bling, because you might not have the chance to get it again, especially not for free.