How to get free Felina Ranked skin in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite Ranked fans will be pleased to know that they can receive a new upcoming Felina skin for free during Chapter 5 Season 4, and it’s easier than you think.

With the release of patch 31.20 of Fortnite on September 17, players have had a great time with new Iron Man mythics from Stark Mobile Armories, as well as new Lost Isles challenges for LEGO Fortnite.

Other than already-released content, leakers have recently discovered the next free Ranked skin, which will be called Felina. We’ll explain how you can get this skin for yourself.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Felina Ranked skin in Fortnite

Unfortunately, the Felina skin and Felina’s Claw pickaxe aren’t yet available, but from what we know, these cosmetics can be both earned just by gaining account levels.

Revealed by notable leaker iFireMonkey on X, the skin and pickaxe are earnable after gaining these amount of levels:

Felina’s Claw pickaxe : Gain 25 levels

: Gain 25 levels Felina skin: Gain 50 levels

As a reminder, it’ll only track your progress once the quests go live, and leakers aren’t yet sure what that will be. The good news is that you can use the XP you’ve earned from any Fortnite mode to count towards your reward progress.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since Chapter 5 Season 4 will end on November 2, which is in less than seven weeks, you should expect the Felina skin and its related quests to arrive before then.

Not only will you get the normal Felina skin, but you can tell from this post that there will be at least two other variants. The pickaxe will also have another look.

For now, this is all we know, so stay tuned for new information on this free Ranked skin. Otherwise, check up on the latest weekly challenges, as well as the brand new Iron Man Mark 45 skin. Also, don’t forget to play the new Day of Doom LTM.