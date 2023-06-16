How to get Fortnite’s free ‘Winged Cavalry’ back bling

Fortnite players may earn the brand new Winged Cavalry Back Bling for free by participating in the most recent Community Battles. Learn more about how to sign up and claim your freebie below.

Fortnite cosmetics are a hot commodity in the gaming space as players are willing to part with real money in exchange for V-Bucks that are required to get them. Many rare cosmetic items have been added to the game over the years as a result of in-game events and promotions.

On the other hand, Epic Games occasionally distributes free cosmetic items to players that appreciate the free-to-play concept of Fortnite. For players to qualify for these rewards, Epic requires them to complete a specific activity or sign up for a web-based event.

Community Battles stand out among these events since the items won in them are not mere emoticons or sprays, but rather real, playable cosmetics that you can assign to a character’s locker. Each new season brings the chance to participate in this event and receive a free reward and this time around it is the Winged Cavalry Back Bling.

Epic Games Players need to score certain points in the Space Battle Ultima island to get the free reward.

Get the Winged Cavalry Back Bling for free by participating in Fortnite Community Battles

Fortnite players now stand a chance to win a free Winged Cavalry Back Bling by participating in the latest Community Battles. The limited-time event is live now on the official Community Battles website and ends on June 22, 2023, at 4:00 AM ET.

You can participate in the latest edition by simply following these steps:

Log into your Epic account on the Fortnite Community Battles website. This will allow the website to track your progress in the challenge. Launch Fortnite and enter Space Battle Ultima island made by creator Prudiz. (Island code: 2755-0816-9868) Make sure you have the mode set to Public Game. Once the game begins, all you need to do is eliminate 50 opponents across several matches. As soon as you do that, head back to the Community Battles website to check your progress. Once you complete the required goal, you will be rewarded with the free Winged Cavalry Back Bling.

So there you have it – that’s a rundown of everything about getting the free Winged Cavalry Back Bling in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

