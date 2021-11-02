How to get the Icy Grappler in Fortnite Season 8 & what does it do?

The Icy Grappler is the latest exciting Exotic weapon added to Fortnite Season 8, allowing players to zoom around the map. Here’s how to get one for yourself and what it does.

Season 8 of Fortnite has been jam-packed with new content for players to enjoy, including the debut of the Cube Queen villain, a series of Fortnitemares skins and quests, and powerful weapons like the melee Sideways Scythe.

Now, a new mobility item has debuted called the Icy Grappler. As the name suggests, it’s a combination of the traditional Grappler and the various ice-themed items like the Snowy Flopper – making it a potent (and fun!) mash-up.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the new Icy Grappler Exotic weapon in Fortnite Season 8, and how to use it to zip around and evade your enemies.

How to get the Icy Grappler in Fortnite

You can get the Icy Grappler by purchasing it from Fabio Sparklemane, the unicorn-like NPC. He’s located at Apres Ski, the dance party cabin on the top of the mountain southwest of Misty Meadows.

Buying the Icy Grappler will set you back 300 Gold Bars, which isn’t too expensive when compared to the Exotic Weapons that other NPCs sell. Still, you’ll need to make sure you have enough saved up first.

We’ve marked Fabio Sparklemane’s location on the Fortnite map below to help you find him.

What does the Icy Grappler do in Fortnite?

As you’d probably expect, the Icy Grappler works in the same way as the regular Grappler. You can use it to move around faster or reach higher areas by aiming and pressing the ‘fire’ trigger on your controller.

What makes the Icy Grappler different is that it also gives the user an Icy Feet effect, which is similar to the effect of the Snowy Flopper and Chiller Grenade items that could be found in previous seasons.

The Icy Feet side-effect reduces your maneuverability and makes it harder to turn, but it also increases your movement speed, so it could be used to your advantage if you need to get out of a tricky situation fast.

Icy Feet lasts for approximately 30 seconds and the effect can only be canceled by entering a body of water or being knocked down by an enemy. The Icy Grappler is unavailable in competitive playlists.