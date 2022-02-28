How to get Fortnite Icon Series skin for Naomi Osaka: outfit, pickaxe, Cup details

The next Fortnite Icon Series will put a spotlight on tennis star Naomi Osaka and we have all the details on how to get the complete set including pickaxes, backbling, and more.

Osaka will join the likes of Ninja, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, TheGrefg, and Loserfruit once her outfits release. Epic Games gave a full look at the tennis champ’s skins as well as a whole suite of content tailored in her style.

While we can expect these cosmetics to land in the Fortnite store sometime in the future, there’s a way for players to get their hands on them early with the Naomi Osaka Cup.

Advertisement

There’s a ton of content coming with the Naomi Osaka Icon Series drop so check down below on how to add it to your Fortnite Locker.

Naomi Osaka Fortnite skin

Naomi Osaka is getting her very own Icon Series skin in Fortnite along with a Court Queen alt style with accessories in the Royale Racket pickaxe and The Queen’s Cloudcarriage Glider.

A second skin called the Dark Priestess Naomi outfit is also on the way with a Neon Priestess alt skin as well as the Portalforger Paddle Pickax and Cursed Hazeboard Glider to complete the set.

Fortnite Icon Series Naomi Osaka release date

1-of-1, and not even close to done! Thank you @FortniteGame for letting me tell my story in my own words 😊🙏🏾 Check out the item shop to see both my original outfits, inspired by my two cultures 🇭🇹🇯🇵❤️ #AnOriginalSpirit pic.twitter.com/arcQHc39kz — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 28, 2022

Naomi Osaka is coming to Fortnite on March 3 at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST with the next entry in the Icon Series.

Advertisement

Read more: How to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat in Fortnite Chapter 3

For players who want to try their hand at getting the entire set a day early, Epic Games are holding a special cup in her name in which the top-performing players will get the entire suite of cosmetics for free.

Fortnite Naomi Osaka Cup

The Naomi Osaka Cup will take place on Wednesday, March 2 for players to compete in a solo tourney.

Everyone will play up to ten (10) matches with the top performing players in each region staking their claim in the Osaka outfits.

The Icon Series is dedicated to merging the worlds of gaming, music, film, fashion, and more into Epic Games’ battle royale. Previous entries included skins for Marshmello, LazarBeam, and Lachlan.

Advertisement

Now fans will be able to add Naomi Osaka to their Fortnite loadouts soon when the cosmetic comes to the battle royale.