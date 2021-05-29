How to get Fortnite FNCS Season 6 Twitch drops: Rewards, cosmetics, more - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals have officially kicked off, and in addition to catching all of the exciting action you can net yourself some sweet cosmetics by enabling Twitch drops. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Fortnite Champion Series — otherwise known as the FNCS — is Epic Games’ premier esports series. The FNCS Grand Finals wind down the competition each season and provide players with a chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

While the action might be enough for some fans, Epic also rolls out a slew of cosmetic items for players to claim simply by watching Fortnite streams with Twitch drops enabled.

While these drops provide fewer items than say, the Season 6 Battle Pass, they do contain some neat cosmetics (often FNCS-themed and specific to each season) that fans can grab simply by tuning in for an hour or two, and unlike most other cosmetics they can’t be obtained in-game.

How to get Fortnite FNCS Season 6 Twitch drops

Like many other esports, Fortnite teams up with Twitch to incentivize more fans to watch the FNCS via Twitch drops. If you spend enough time watching channels in the Fortnite category with the tag ‘Drops Enabled,’ you’ll have a chance to earn exclusive cosmetics.

Like drops for any other title, you can’t simply open up a stream and wait — there is a process you need to complete before your Twitch account will be eligible to receive them. Follow these instructions to make sure your account is set up properly.

Go to Epic Games’ official “Connected Accounts” page Sign in with your Epic Games account Click the “Connect” button under the Twitch tab Click “Link your Account” Sign in with your Twitch account after being prompted Select “Authorize”

After you follow those steps, your Epic Games and Twitch accounts should be successfully linked and you’ll now be able to take advantage of the Season 6 FNCS drops when watching Fortnite streams.

Once you’ve spent enough time watching a channel (or channels) in the Fortnite category with drops enabled, you’ll get a notification from Twitch that you’ve received the FNCS Season 6 drops, and those items should appear in your Locker the next time you log in.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals are already underway, so make sure to get your Twitch drops set up and pop into your favorite player’s stream to make sure you don’t miss out on those cool cosmetics, or any of the exciting action the Season 6 Finals have in store.