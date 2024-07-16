Here’s how you can get the Flink-Knock Pistol in Fortnite during Chapter 5 Season 3, which has returned once again to the Battle Royale island map.

Fortnite has shaken up the meta in preparation for its Pirates of the Caribbean ‘Cursed Sails‘ event that docks into port on July 19.

Epic’s weekly hotfix update was released on July 16. Despite vaulting and unvaulting more classic weapons for its OG Reload mode, the standout from the patch has been the return of the Flint-Knock Pistol to its main Battle Royale modes.

How to get Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite

To get the Flint-Knock Pistol in Fortnite, you will need to find it as floor loot, inside chests and Supply Drops, or purchase it from the Brite Raider, Chiara, Rust or Persephone NPC for 100 Gold Bars during a Battle Royale match.

Epic Games / Dexerto The Flint-Knock Pistol can be found scattered across the Battle Royale island map.

You can increase your chances of obtaining the Flint-Knock Pistol during Chapter 5 Season 3 by heading to the main POI locations, which feature lots of loot.

The iconic weapon has long been a fan-favorite in the Fortnite community ever since it was first released in the original Chapter as part of Season 8. With its pirate-themed aesthetic, the gun was always destined to make the perfect return with the arrival of a major Pirates of the Caribbean collab event.

Epic has revealed that more pirate-themed weapons and items will be added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 as part of the Pirates of the Caribbean update. These included the Treasure Map, Cannon, and Ship in a Bottle.

The Cursed Sails event was announced alongside the confirmation it will receive its own Event Pass. The Jack Sparrow skin is set to feature in the pass, as well as various cosmetics.

Meanwhile, as Epic stated: “The rest of the crew will be sold in the Shop!” in regards to Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, Captain Barbossa, and Cursed Jack Sparrow skins.

If you’re dropping into Fortnite to get the Flint-Lock Pistol, we have provided full lists for every new, vaulted, unvaulted weapon in Reload and the main Battle Royale modes to keep you updated.