How to get fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

The LEGO Fortnite mode allows players to own a farm and grow their own crops. However, to do this, you need two essential resources: soil and fertilizer. Here’s how you can acquire the latter.

Since its release, LEGO Fortnite has captivated players by allowing them to gather resources and create a variety of materials in order to withstand the game’s multitude of enemies and diverse biomes.

Fertilizer is one such vital resource in LEGO Fortnite, and luckily, it’s not that hard to find and doesn’t require any special equipment to obtain.

Article continues after ad

The secret to realizing your farming ventures’ utmost potential in the game is the use of fertilizers.

Article continues after ad

You can guarantee a consistent supply of this priceless resource by utilizing a combination of animal interactions, villager cooperation, and a little bit of luck with treasure chests.

That being said, let’s take a look at how you can acquire fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite.

Epic Games Collecting fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

How to find fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite?

Considering Fortnite’s dynamic nature, fertilizer can be acquired in a variety of ways in the game:

Article continues after ad

1 One of the primary ways to get fertilizer is by interacting with animals like sheep and cows. Simply pet these animals, and in return, they might drop this essential resource.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Consider constructing a fence around domestic animals to save yourself the trouble of constantly searching for fertilizer. This limits their mobility and also allows more convenient harvesting on a regular basis.

Article continues after ad

2 While relying on luck, the LEGO Fortnite world has its surprises. Keep an eye out for rainbow butterflies, which indicate the presence of treasure chests or loot llamas.

Article continues after ad

Though not the most reliable method, if you strike gold, you might find a substantial amount of fertilizer.

3 Recruiting villagers is one of the best ways to do collaborative farming. Regularly checking in with them ensures a consistent inflow of resources. The more villagers involved, the faster the process becomes, optimizing your fertilizer accumulation.

How to use fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite?

Once you’ve gathered an ample supply of fertilizer, it’s time to put it to use. Apply fertilizer to garden plots you’ve strategically placed on the ground. This accelerates the growth of seeds, transforming them into edible crops such as wheat, pumpkins, snowberries, corn, and spicy peppers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about finding fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite

Article continues after ad