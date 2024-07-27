How to get Deadpool & Wolverine skins in Fortnite

How to get Deadpool & Wolverine skins in FortniteEpic Games / Dexerto
Here’s how to get the brand-new Deadpool & Wolverine Pen and Ink skins in Fortnite during Chapter 5 Season 3.
To celebrate the release of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, both fan-favorite characters have returned to Fortnite. They have each joined the battle royale with new Pen and Ink skins and a collection of themed cosmetics.
All Deadpool & Wolverine skins in Fortnite & how to get them
To get the Deadpool & Wolverine skins in Fortnite, you must purchase them as individual Outfits or as part of cosmetic bundles in the Item Shop.
The Pen and Ink skin versions pay homage to the classic Marvel comic style and were added to Fortnite on July 27, 2024, a day after the movie’s release.
Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Deadpool & Wolverine skin and cosmetic bundles you can get in the Item Shop and all their V-Bucks prices for Chapter 5 Season 3:
|Skin Bundle
|Cosmetic Rewards
|Price
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|Deadpool (Pen & Ink) skin
Wolverine (Pen & Ink) skin
Wolverine (Pen & Ink) LEGO Outfit style
Headpool Back Bling
DP’S Katanas Pickaxe
What!? No Way! Emote
Wrap-Pool Wrap
Wade’s Prank Back Bling
Wolverine’s Claws Pickaxe
Snikt-ing Go Time Emote
Classic Yellow and Blue Wrap
|3,600 V-Bucks
|Deadpool (Pen & Ink)
|Deadpool (Pen & Ink) skin
Headpool Back Bling
DP’S Katanas Pickaxe
What!? No Way! Emote
Wrap-Pool Wrap
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Wolverine (Pen & Ink)
|Wolverine (Pen & Ink) skin
Wolverine (Pen & Ink) LEGO Outfit style
Wade’s Prank Back Bling
Wolverine’s Claws Pickaxe
Snikt-ing Go Time Emote
Classic Yellow and Blue Wrap
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Deadpool Dropper
|Deadpool Dropper Glider
|800 V-Bucks
|Wolverine Dropper
|Wolverine Dropper Glider
|800 V-Bucks
|DP’s Bass
|DP’s Bass Guitar
|1,000 V-Bucks
|Wolverine’s Axe
|Wolverine’s Axe Guitar
|1,000 V-Bucks
Fortnite’s 30.30 patch update has introduced numerous highly-anticipated collabs to the Battle Royale this season. These include Tesla’s free Cybertruck skin as part of the game’s Summer Road Trip event and the start of the Fall Guys collaboration.