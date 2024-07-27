How to get Deadpool & Wolverine skins in Fortnite

Here’s how to get the brand-new Deadpool & Wolverine Pen and Ink skins in Fortnite during Chapter 5 Season 3.

To celebrate the release of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, both fan-favorite characters have returned to Fortnite. They have each joined the battle royale with new Pen and Ink skins and a collection of themed cosmetics.

All Deadpool & Wolverine skins in Fortnite & how to get them

To get the Deadpool & Wolverine skins in Fortnite, you must purchase them as individual Outfits or as part of cosmetic bundles in the Item Shop.

Epic Games / Dexerto You can get the Deadpool and Wolverine Outfit bundle for 3,600 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

The Pen and Ink skin versions pay homage to the classic Marvel comic style and were added to Fortnite on July 27, 2024, a day after the movie’s release.

Here’s a complete list of all the Fortnite Deadpool & Wolverine skin and cosmetic bundles you can get in the Item Shop and all their V-Bucks prices for Chapter 5 Season 3:

Skin Bundle Cosmetic Rewards Price Deadpool & Wolverine Deadpool (Pen & Ink) skin

Wolverine (Pen & Ink) skin

Wolverine (Pen & Ink) LEGO Outfit style

Headpool Back Bling

DP’S Katanas Pickaxe

What!? No Way! Emote

Wrap-Pool Wrap

Wade’s Prank Back Bling

Wolverine’s Claws Pickaxe

Snikt-ing Go Time Emote

Classic Yellow and Blue Wrap 3,600 V-Bucks Deadpool (Pen & Ink) Deadpool (Pen & Ink) skin

Headpool Back Bling

DP’S Katanas Pickaxe

What!? No Way! Emote

Wrap-Pool Wrap 2,000 V-Bucks Wolverine (Pen & Ink) Wolverine (Pen & Ink) skin

Wolverine (Pen & Ink) LEGO Outfit style

Wade’s Prank Back Bling

Wolverine’s Claws Pickaxe

Snikt-ing Go Time Emote

Classic Yellow and Blue Wrap 2,000 V-Bucks Deadpool Dropper Deadpool Dropper Glider 800 V-Bucks Wolverine Dropper Wolverine Dropper Glider 800 V-Bucks DP’s Bass DP’s Bass Guitar 1,000 V-Bucks Wolverine’s Axe Wolverine’s Axe Guitar 1,000 V-Bucks

Fortnite’s 30.30 patch update has introduced numerous highly-anticipated collabs to the Battle Royale this season. These include Tesla’s free Cybertruck skin as part of the game’s Summer Road Trip event and the start of the Fall Guys collaboration.

