How to get d4vd Feel It emote in Fortnite

Fortnite lobbies aren’t truly alive until players are spamming emotes in a circle – and nothing makes it better than scoring a freebie like the d4vd Feel It dance.

Epic Games loves to slap popular tunes onto dances and showcase them in the Item Shop. But the d4vd Feel It emote is a rare gem you can snag for free in Fortnite – if you meet certain requirements.

If you want to groove to d4vd in the lobby with your Duos, Trios, and Squads, here’s how you can snag the emote.

How to Get the d4vd Feel It emote in Fortnite

Fortnite Did you participate in the d4vd Cup and secure a top spot? Then this emote is already in your locker.

If you’re looking to vibe with d4vd’s new emote, make sure to visit the Item Shop or look for a reward screen if you participated in the d4vd Cup on August 10.

This special emote will be available for 500 V-Bucks starting August 13 at 8 PM ET. However, if you played in the d4vd Cup and earned a top placement, you scored the emote for free.

The d4vd Cup was held on August 10, 2024. During this tournament, players had three hours to compete in a maximum of 10 matches. The event was a duos cup, so teaming up with a partner was essential.

To snag the Feel Good emote for free, players needed to perform well in the d4vd Cup and rank high. Only those who achieved notable placements in the tournament were awarded the emote without any cost.

For those who missed the d4vd Cup or didn’t manage to secure a top spot, don’t worry. The emote will still be available for purchase in the Item Shop starting August 13. Simply check the shop at 8 PM ET and get it for 500 V-Bucks.

Now that you know how to secure this emote, check out the new content coming in Chapter 5 Season 4. This includes a new back bling for Peely, who players think is being milked for by Epic.