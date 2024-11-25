How to get Cobalt Snowfoot skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has an all-new console bundle featuring the Cobalt Snowfoot skin and here are all the details, including how you can get it, the price, and more.

Fortnite has a ton of skins, and they don’t just feature video game characters or real-life celebrities. Some of these cosmetics are tied to certain consoles, which, in a way, makes them more special and rare, as not everyone has access to them.

One example is the extremely rare Wildcat skin exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Now, PS5 is getting a similar treatment with an all-new Cobalt Snowfoot skin.

If you’d like to add this skin to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Cobalt Star Bundle.

How to get the Cobalt Star bundle in Fortnite

The Cobalt Snowfoot skin is part of the Cobalt Star PS5 bundle, available in physical or digital editions. So, if you want to get it, you’ll have to purchase the “PlayStation 5 Console – Cobalt Star Bundle” and have both your PlayStation Network and Epic account connected.

epic games The Cobalt Snowfoot skin along with other items included in the PS5 bundle.

Thanks to the Black Friday sale, this is currently priced at $374.99 in Best Buy. Aside from the PS5 and skin itself, however, you do get access to all these items below as well:

1,000 V-Bucks

Cobalt Snowfoot Outfit + LEGO style

Krackle Boost (Gold Painted Style)

Discotheque Wheels (Gold Painted Style)

Stella Trail (Gold Painted Style)

Sapphire Star Back Bling

Indigo Inverter Pickaxe

Weathered Snow Stripes Wrap

Cobalt Crash Drums

How to redeem the Cobalt Star bundle cosmetics

Unlike most in-game skins, which will appear in your locker after you’ve purchased them from the shop or unlocked them in the past, there are a few steps you have to follow to get the Cobalt Snowfoot and other cosmetics skin from this bundle.

If you haven’t already, you’ll want to connect your Epic Games account with PlayStation Network. To do this, sign in to your Epic Games account and go to the Apps & Accounts tab. From here, select PlayStation and follow the rest of the prompt.

Once that’s all set up, grab the Fortnite booklet that came with the console, scratch the black panel to reveal your code, and follow the steps below to redeem it.

Head to the PlayStation Store and select the three-dot icon in the top-right corner. In the Dropdown menu, select Redeem Code. Enter your 12-digit code and select Redeem. The cosmetics should now be added to your account.

While the Cobalt Star bundle can only be obtained from purchasing a PS5 as of now, Epic has stated in a blog post that this is not exclusive. This means that all of the cosmetics, including the Cobalt Snowfoot skin, included in this bundle may eventually arrive in the Item Shop at a later date. Considering Fortnite is moving away from exclusivity, this is a decent move from them.

So, that sums up how you can get this skin and its whole bundle. While you’re here, check out some free skins you can get while they’re still available and make sure you know everything that’s coming to Chapter 6.