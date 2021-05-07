How to get Catwoman Zero skin in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

A brand new Catwoman skin is coming to Fortnite, simply called Catwoman Zero. Here’s everything we know about it, including when it will be released and how you can get it.

While Fortnite Season 6 has won over fans with new features like tameable wild animals and weapon crafting, it’s a comic book collaboration with DC called Fortnite x Batman: Zero Point that’s really got everyone talking.

Fans who buy each issue will receive a code for a free cosmetic, while those who buy all six issues will get an Armored Batman skin. The reward for issue three is a Catwoman Grappling Claw pickaxe, and it turns out she’ll be getting a new skin, too.

How to get Catwoman Zero skin in Fortnite

While Fortnite fans will be able to get Catwoman’s Grappling Claw pickaxe as a free code in issue two of Fortnite x Batman: Zero Point, the new Catwoman Zero skin will be available to purchase in the Item Shop.

Zero Point artist Reilly Brown has explained that Catwoman will slowly replace pieces of her costume in the comics, completing it by the end of issue three, so it’s likely we’ll have a completely new Catwoman look for the Zero skin.

Catwoman Zero skin Item Shop release date

When issue two of Fortnite x Batman was released on May 4, it gave players a free code for the Zero Wing glider. On that same day, the Batman Zero skin and cosmetics bundle were added to the Item Shop.

So it makes sense that when Catwoman’s Grappling Claw pickaxe is given as a reward for issue three on May 18, her new Catwoman Zero skin (and potentially a bundle) will be released in the Item Shop at the same time.

Prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR has now confirmed this, explaining that the new Catwoman Zero costume from the Fortnite x DC: Zero Point comics will indeed end up in the game as a skin on May 18.

The "Catwoman Zero" skin is now officially a skin! Fortnite has confirmed that it will release on May 18! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 6, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see if Catwoman Zero will get her own bundle of cosmetics like Batman Zero did, but it seems likely as she’s already getting a Catwoman’s Grappling Claw pickaxe as an issue three reward.

Catwoman Zero skin price

The Batman Zero skin cost 1,500 V-Bucks when it entered the Item Shop, so it’s very likely that Catwoman Zero will cost the same amount. The Batman Zero bundle, meanwhile, cost 2,300 V-Bucks, so any Catwoman Zero bundle should be around the same mark.

As always, prices aren’t set in stone, so the Catwoman Zero skin and bundle could end up being priced differently from the Batman Zero cosmetics. We’ll update this article as soon as the prices have been confirmed.

In the meantime, head over to our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest news, leaks, and guides from Season 6.