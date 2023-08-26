How to get Business Turret in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite has introduced a fresh wave of weapons for players to get their hands on in Chapter 4 Season 4. A useful addition is the Business Turret, which automatically fires at your opponents, all you have to worry about is the right placement.

This season brings a complete overhaul of both returning and new weapons to switch up how players take down their enemies in Fortnite for Chapter 4 Season 4. The theme has changed from WILDS to the title of ‘LAST RESORT’, which sees this season focusing on various heists around the island.

Article continues after ad

To assist you on all the heists surrounding this season, Epic Games has provided players with various heist gear and weaponry. This season moves away from standout guns, such as the Cybertron Cannon from the Transformers collaboration, and instead introduces inventful weapons such as the Rocket Ram to blast your way across the map.

Article continues after ad

Another effective addition to Season 4 is the Business Turret, which watches your back and gives you extra firepower by automatically locking onto your opponents, leaving you to focus on taking down your enemies.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Where to find the Business Turret in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Business Turret is able to be found as ground loot in containers such as chests, and in the newly introduced Heist bags around the Fortnite map.

However, this weapon seems to have a higher spawn rate within Heist Bags, which are mostly discovered close to the three newly introduced POIs compared to any other location.

You can also purchase this gun Turret from the Antonia NPC located at Frenzy Fields POI in exchange for 200 Gold Bars.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to use the Business Turret in Fortnite

Unlike other weapons, the Business Turret doesn’t require players to manually use the weapon to fire at enemies themselves. Instead, you choose where you want to put the Turret on the ground, and once placed, it will simply automatically target your opponents and begin firing at them to deal damage.

By getting the right positioning with your gun Turret, whether you are camping, trying to heal and want protection, or just want to have another line of firepower while you attack, it can prove very effective if used in the right way.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Although the weapon watches your back, it will only be active for a short amount of time and can be destroyed after a certain amount of damage from your enemies.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the Business Turret in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad