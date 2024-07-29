Fortnite accidentally announced the brand-new Boss Obsidian skin in a now-deleted post to its X account on July 28. This instantly led the community to believe it was coming soon to the in-game shop.

The post read: “Take the journey into the altitude as Boss Obsidian. Just ignoring you-know-who at this point so check out this new Outfit in the shop.”

Despite featuring Deadpool images, the skin is an Epic original Outfit that resembles the classic Black Knight skin with its black medieval armor and red accents. Here’s everything you need to know.

Here’s how to get the Boss Obsidian skin in Fortnite during Chapter 5 Season 3 after Epic announced the Outfit by mistake.

How to get Boss Obsidian skin in Fortnite

To get the Boss Obsidian skin, you must purchase the Outfit in the Item Shop with V-Bucks when it is released in Fortnite.

Epic retracted its announcement shortly after, stating: “You-know-who was so excited to share his drawings, it was accidentally shared a little too early. Catch Boss Obsidian in the Shop soon!”

Despite HYPEX and other trusted leakers and creators stating Boss Obsidian is “probably dropping tomorrow,” it is yet unknown when the skin will arrive in the game.

Nothing else was revealed other than the skin reveal posted, and the Deadpool text and images being used to promote the brand-new skins are widely believed to be unrelated.

Despite speculations, it is unknown whether Epic will unleash Boss Obsidian into the Item Shop as a standalone skin or as part of a cosmetic bundle, since the V-Bucks price was also not mentioned.

Boss Obsidian has not been the only skin that has accidentally been revealed by Epic during Chapter 5 Season 3. Before the Pirates of the Caribbean collab dropped, Jack Sparrow and the Cursed Sails Pass event was made available for players to purchase in the game by mistake, before being removed.

On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine skins finally launched in Fortnite on July 27, celebrating the MCU film with several cosmetic bundles to get your hands on.