How to get Street Fighter Blanka & Sakura Fortnite skins: Release date & price

Street Fighter stars Blanka and Sakura are coming to Fortnite, and there’s also a special Blanka & Sakura Cup to compete in for the chance to unlock a Loading Screen for free.

There have been loads of crossovers in Fortnite over recent years, but some of the most popular ones so far have been Street Fighter collaborations, with fighters including Chun Li, Ryu, Cammy, and Guile added to the game.

To celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary, another Street Fighter pair are heading to the island: Blanka and Sakura! You can find information on their release dates and how to compete in the Blanka & Sakura Cup below.

Contents

How to get Street Fighter Blanka & Sakura Fortnite skins

Like most popular crossover skins in Fortnite, you’ll need to purchase Blanka and Sakura from the in-game shop.

There are no confirmed prices yet, but previous crossover skins have cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, while bundles of multiple skins or cosmetics can cost anywhere between 2,000 and 3,000 V-Bucks.

Blanka & Sakura Fortnite skins release date

The Blanka and Sakura skins will be released in the Fortnite shop on Thursday, April 28, at 5PM ET / 8 PM ET / 11PM BST. Both skins will have two styles as well as matching cosmetics.

Blanka has a Blanka Delgado alt style, a built-in Blanka Backflip Emote, a Blanka-Chan Back Bling that gets more electrifying the more eliminations you get, and a Tropical Hazard Kebab Pickaxe.

Sakura has a Sakura Gym alt style, a built-in Sakura’s Victory Sway Emote, a Hanakaze Claw Back Bling, a Fighting Tournament Trophy Pickaxe, and a Kayari Buta Glider.

How to compete in Blanka & Sakura Cup in Fortnite

There are two Blanka & Sakura Cups taking place in Fortnite: The first on April 27 is Android only in Zero Build Duos, while the second on April 28 is for all platforms in Battle Royale Duos.

Competitors can play up to 10 matches within their region’s three-hour time window, which can be found by visiting the Competitive tab in Fortnite. Points are earned for eliminations and high match placements.

That’s not all, as the top performers in each region will earn the Bonus Stage Loading Screen featuring Blanka and Sakura. Unfortunately, there’s no opportunity to earn the skins for free this time around.

While you wait for Blanka and Sakura's arrival in the game, check out our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest guides, news, and leaks.