How to get Black Cat skin in Fortnite

The latest Marvel-themed skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is the infamous Black Cat, and you’re probably wondering how you can get your hands on the skin of this iconic Spider-Man villain.

While the Absolute Doom event has been taking place for a few weeks already, Fortnite’s 31.10 update has introduced new items like Shuri’s Black Panther Claws and the Ultra Doom Mythic.

Before this update arrived, trusted Fortnite leakers revealed that a Black Cat skin bundle was on its way, but with no release date or price.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested in getting the Black Cat skin or cosmetic bundle in Fortnite for yourself, we’ll explain how and when you can acquire it.

When will the Black Cat skin release in Fortnite?

The Black Cat skin is not yet available as of this writing. According to the leaker HYPEX, this cosmetic will be in the Fortnite Item Shop sometime around September 14-15.

Once this bundle drops, you’ll be able to get a Black Cat-themed pickaxe, back bling, wrap, and guitar, alongside the outfit (and its LEGO style).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While we don’t yet know about the bundle’s price, we expect it to cost around 1,500-2,000 V-Bucks based on similar bundles.

Of course, you can buy the individual items for less than that, but the bundle will include all items at a discounted price.

Other than the Black Cat cosmetics, players can also look forward to other leaked skins such as Sabertooth Mewscles, Loki, and Sylvie, as well as Iron Man. There was also a fan-favorite character hinted at making a return.

Article continues after ad

As you wait for this bundle to drop in the Fortnite shop, there’s always the new Fortnite Crew bundle for September 2024 to purchase. Also, you can experience everything the new 31.10 update has to offer, such as updated weekly challenges.