How to get balloons in LEGO Fortnite

Balloons are incredibly useful in LEGO Fortnite as they enable you to fly, so here’s how you can unlock and craft them.

LEGO Fortnite is filled with a huge variety of structures and customizable vehicles players can create. One of the most useful creations in the game is that of the humble balloon. Not only does this item make a great decoration, but it can also enable you to fly through the game’s environments.

This is incredibly useful when it comes to exploration, so here’s how you can unlock balloons and what materials you need to craft them.

How to unlock balloons in LEGO Fortnite?

Epic Games Balloons can enable you to create airships in LEGO Fortnite.

In order to unlock balloons in LEGO Fortnite, simply follow the simple steps outlined below:

Build a Loom by using x9 Flexwood, x8 Flexwood Rod, and x6 Sand Claw.

by using x9 Flexwood, x8 Flexwood Rod, and x6 Sand Claw. Obtain Silk from a spider by heading over to the grasslands.

by heading over to the grasslands. Put the Silk into the Loom to make Silk Fabric.

to make Silk Fabric. Once you’ve made the Silk Fabric, you’ll unlock the balloon recipe in the Toys menu.

LEGO Fortnite balloon recipe

Now that you have the balloon recipe, you’ll need to get the following items to make it:

x1 Silk Fabric

x1 Torch

x1 Cord

Once you’ve made your balloon, simply attach it to your structure of choice. It’s important to note, that you’ll need multiple balloons if you wish to make an object fly. So, be sure to farm up plenty of materials using the recipe above.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to make balloons in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page and guides below to get the latest info on LEGO Fortnite.

