Fortnite celebrates another year of its release with new Chapter 4 Season 4’s Birthday quests. The sixth quest tasks players with having to use 6 Balloons, so here’s the best way to do just that.

Fortnite players are set to honor the Battle Royale’s 6th birthday, as Epic Games brings back their annual in-game birthday event for another year on September 19.

The developers are bringing a fresh wave of various new and returning items into the game for players to get excited about. These include Birthday Cakes, Birthday Presents, and more.

Balloons are returning to the game after being included in the previous celebrations, which are certainly essential for any birthday, let alone Fortnite.

Here is a full guide to show you the best way to find and use Balloons in Chapter 4 Season 4.

Epic Games

How to get Balloons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

A large part of the celebrations is the Birthday quests that will reward players with 20,000 XP after finishing each one. The sixth quest is titled “Use Balloons.” In order to complete the mission, players will have to find and use the Balloons during their matches.

Balloons can be found from ground loot as well as in chests easily around the Battle Royale map, where they look just like a small packet of balloons. Moreover, you can activate the Jump Balloon Reality Augment to gain Balloons every time you jump, until you reach the max number of Balloons.

How to use Balloons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Although finding them should be relatively easy, using them effectively may prove trickier if you’ve not used them before as they give your character a unique lift.

Firstly, choose your Balloon in your inventory and then hold your right trigger or left mouse click to attach and use your Balloon. You can also repeat this step to add up to three balloons at one time, with each balloon being added increasing your jump height and duration as you float in the air.

However, worth noting is that Balloons aren’t invincible and will therefore pop if the player floats too high or if they are shot by another player.

Epic Games / Eurogamer

Alternatively, to simply detach your balloons and stop using them, you would just need to press and hold down your right stick on your controller, or press Ctrl key on your keyboard.

The fastest way to use six balloons and complete the quest is by first collecting six of them, attaching three balloons to your character, detaching them all, and then attaching three more.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Birthday Balloons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

