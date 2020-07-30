How to get Avengers Hulk Smashers Pickaxe in Fortnite for free

In a bit of a surprising move, Epic Games and Square Enix announced that Fortnite will soon be getting a new pickaxe based on the Hulk's hands from the upcoming 'Avengers' game, and we've got the lowdown on how to snag it.

Crossovers are nothing new for Fortnite: Every few months (at the bare minimum), there's always a new property that Fornite crosses over with in some way. Just this past season we got both an Aquaman skin and a Captain America skin, so it's quite unsurprising when a new one comes along.

While the game's next crossover is continuing the Marvel partnership, it involves a new property that hasn't been touched yet: The upcoming Square Enix-published 'Avengers' game. While Marvel showed off more of the title today, including its first post-launch DLC, Hawkeye, they also confirmed that an item based on its upcoming release will be added to one of the world's most popular battle royales.

What you need to know about the items

Right now, the only item set to be available in Fortnite is the Hulk Smashers pickaxe. In what's clearly reminiscent of the old foam Hulk gloves that were all the rage with kids, players will be able to use Hulk's hands as a harvesting tool in order to break down materials.

These items, obviously, give no actual advantage to the player, so there's no worry about being outplayed by someone who has these hands.

This leaves the question: how can you earn this item for free?

Hulk Smash 💥



Unleash the power of the Incredible Hulk with the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style when you complete the HARM challenges in the @PlayAvengers Beta on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.



Get all of the details here: https://t.co/jgZJFHIoeU pic.twitter.com/Lq3OySJvBl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

Step 1: Get access to the Avengers beta.

There are a couple of ways you can get this done. First and foremost, you can pre-order the game from anywhere offering the beta access (which, at this point, is all major stores). If you pre-order on PlayStation 4, you can get into the beta on August 7, 2020.

Players who pre-order on Xbox One will be able to get into the beta on August 14, 2020, while all PlayStation 4 players, regardless of pre-order, will be able to get in on the same day.

If you don't feel like pre-ordering, the only date you have to remember is August 21, 2020. That's the day that everyone, regardless of their console choice or pre-order status, gets into the beta. On that day, all you have to do is download it off the digital platform of choice.

Step 2: Link your Epic Games and Square Enix accounts

This part is a bit more complicated. We've included steps below so that you can understand it as easily as possible.

Go to Square Enix's official Fortnite landing page by clicking here. Click the login/register button found on the page and sign in, or make a Square Enix account. After you're done with this step, it will redirect you to the original Square Enix/Fortnite landing page. Click on the button to "Link your account," which will allow you to sign in with your Epic Games profile.

After this point, barring any issues, your two accounts should be linked together, which will allow you to earn the Hulk Smashers.

This is the screen you should see after successfully linking both accounts. This is the screen you should see after successfully linking both accounts.

Step 3: Complete all three HARM challenges featured in the beta.

This is another relatively simple task. The beta itself includes a slew of different missions, challenges, and areas. There's honestly a surprising amount of content jam-packed into the beta, itself. For this item, however, you only need to complete all three HARM challenges.

The challenge is essentially the game's version of wave-based combat. While there's not a lot of information available about these, it seems like once players reach a certain wave, the room will be "completed," and players will be able to move onto the next one.

That's it! Once you complete all three of these steps, you'll have the Hulk Smashers in your Fortnite inventory available for use whenever you want.

Of course, if you really don't want to play the Avengers beta, you will be able to buy them in the Fortnite store at some point in the future. That being said, free is always better and, who knows, maybe you'll end up wanting to pick up the full Avengers game in the future.