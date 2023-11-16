How to get and use Buried Treasure Map in Fortnite Season OG

Fortnite Season OG has reached its third stage as of November 16. With it comes the addition of Buried Treasure Maps. Here is our guide on how to obtain and use these maps.

Buried Treasure Maps were first introduced during Season 8 and appeared again in Season 9 under the title ‘Avengers Buried Treasure.’ This Legendary item was added alongside the Snowy / Pirate update that added Frozen Flights and Buried Treasure.

These maps are replacing the Port-a-Fortress as a new Legendary item. However, it is unclear how rare these maps will become. Fortnite has been criticized for its spawn rate of other Legendary items like the Chug Jug in the past.

Contents

Where to find Buried Treasure Maps

There are no specific locations for Treasure Maps. They can be found across the map regardless of region and do not require special instructions. These are all the ways that Treasure Maps can be found.

Floor Loot – Treasure Maps can be found on the floor of any significant location .

– Treasure Maps can be found . Chests – There is a chance for Treasure Maps to appear after opening a chest .

– There is a chance for Treasure Maps to appear after . Supply Drops – Supply Drops can drop Treasure Maps and are the most likely to drop Legendary items.

How to use Buried Treasure Maps

Discovering a buried treasure map triggers a golden-hued beam on the island, similar to a squad member’s map marker. When the player holds the map and presses the attack button, a dotted line materializes, indicating the direction of the hidden treasure.

As the player approaches the designated area, a conspicuous large black ‘X’ painted on the ground signals the spot where the treasure lies buried. To unearth the treasure, the player must use their harvesting tool.

What does Buried Treasure drop?

When the Buried Treasure is unearthed by digging the ‘X,’ a chest will appear in its place. It’s important to note that Buried Treasure Chests can only be found using a map.

The chest will drop up to four Epic or Legendary rarity weapons; however, the Buried Treasure may vary between games. By dropping multiple rare weapons, the Buried Treasure chests are more valuable than Supply Drops, which only drop one rare weapon at a time.

Now you know how to find and use the Buried Treasure Map in Fortnite OG. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

