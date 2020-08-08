A clever Fortnite trick has been found which lets you carry as many items or weapons as you want. Here's what you'll need to do to get this unlimited inventory.

Fortnite offers plenty of weapons and unique items to help you deal with whatever you come up against but with limited slots in your inventory, it can be hard to find a perfect loadout that works in every situation.

However, a new exploit has been found which seemingly lets you stack as many items and guns as you want.

As many players know, looting in Fortnite leaves you choosing between the gear you think you'll need and it can often result in good guns being left idle for your enemies to grab.

Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King was among the first to share this "unlimited inventory" bug and revealed that, once players do this trick, they would no longer have to choose between guns.

This exploit can only be done with a vehicle and a gas can, however, meaning that you'll have to find them before giving it a try. Here's everything you'll need to do.

How to get an unlimited inventory in Fortnite

First, you'll need to find a Choppa/boat and a gas can in Fortnite. Once you grab them, bring the vehicle next to the loot and enter it. You'll then want to change seats and, with the Gas Can in hand, pick up any items you want. Shuffle between the gas can and your pickaxe to duplicate the items. After that, your extra items should all be stored under the Gas Can slot. To retrieve any items, simply drop the Gas Can to reveal the stacked gear.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOhvcnPNfo0

The extra loot won't be visible in your inventory but you can simply find it all by dropping those items.

As with all glitches, it is likely that Epic will be looking to patch this exploit in a future update, but as of writing, it is still active.