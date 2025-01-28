How to get Aces Wild Card skin for free in Fortniteepic games
Fortnite has an upcoming Aces Wild Card skin players can get for free if they are able to meet the requirements.
Fortnite has a plethora of different cosmetics, ranging from collab skins to original designs from Epic. Though many of these are sold in the Item Shop or available in the Battle Pass, fortunately, sometimes there are skins you can snatch for free.
The upcoming Aces Wild Card skin is one. Unlike his classic skin, this version of him rocks an alternate gold, purple, and red color.
It’s a great addition whether you’re a fan of the character or just want to add the skin to your locker. Below, we’ve provided all the details on how you can unlock it.
How to unlock Aces Wild Card skin for free in Fortnite
To get the skin, you’ll have to participate in the solo Aces Wild Card FNCS Cup on February 1, 2025, and place among the higher ranks.
The way this works is that you’ll have to rack up as many points as possible in three hours and at a maximum of ten matches.
It’s worth knowing, however, that the top spot is essentially different in every region. Here is a list of them, along with their details:
- OCE, Asia, ME, BR, and NAW: Top 200 placement
- NAC: Top 1,800 placement
- EU: Top 2,000 placement
For details regarding the exact time of when this Cup will begin, head to the Tournament Details option in the Compete tab in the game. There, you’ll be able to see the start time according to your local time zone.
How FNCS scoring works
During the Cup, you’ll be scored based on your solo performance in terms of eliminations, Victory Royale, and your game placement.
Of course, out of all these aspects, getting a Victory Royale has the most significant value, giving you a whopping 60 points.
|Placement
|Points
|1st
|60
|2nd
|53
|3rd
|49
|4th
|47
|5th
|46
|6th
|45
|7th
|44
|8th
|43
|9th
|42
|10th
|41
|11th
|40
|12th
|39
|13th
|38
|14th
|37
|15th
|36
|16th
|35
|17th
|34
|18th
|33
|19th
|32
|20th
|31
|21st
|30
|22nd
|29
|23rd
|28
|24th
|27
|25th
|26
|26th
|25
|27th
|24
|28th
|23
|29th
|22
|30th
|21
|31st
|20
|32nd
|19
|33rd
|18
|34th
|17
|35th
|16
|36th
|15
|37th
|14
|38th
|13
|39th
|12
|40th
|11
|41st
|10
|42nd
|9
|43rd
|8
|44th
|7
|45th
|6
|46th
|5
|47th
|4
|48th
|3
|49th
|2
|50th
|1
|Eliminations
|2 points each
All Aces Wild Card FNCS Cup cosmetic rewards
Aside from the Aces Wild card skin, there will also be other rewards included for players who manage to place at the high ranks. Here’s a list of all of them:
- “Aces Wild Card” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit
- “Wild Blade” In-Game Cosmetic Pickaxe
- “FNCS Wild” Wrap
- “FNCS Longboard” In-Game Glider
- “FNCS Hunter” In-Game Cosmetic Backbling
- “Aces Wild” Spray
So, that sums up how to get the free Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite. To help prep you up for the Battle Royale, you’ll want to make sure to familiarize yourself with the best weapons, landing spots, and the best places to loot to help increase your chances of winning.