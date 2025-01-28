GamingFortnite

How to get Aces Wild Card skin for free in Fortnite

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring the Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite.epic games

Fortnite has an upcoming Aces Wild Card skin players can get for free if they are able to meet the requirements.

Fortnite has a plethora of different cosmetics, ranging from collab skins to original designs from Epic. Though many of these are sold in the Item Shop or available in the Battle Pass, fortunately, sometimes there are skins you can snatch for free.

The upcoming Aces Wild Card skin is one. Unlike his classic skin, this version of him rocks an alternate gold, purple, and red color.

It’s a great addition whether you’re a fan of the character or just want to add the skin to your locker. Below, we’ve provided all the details on how you can unlock it.

How to unlock Aces Wild Card skin for free in Fortnite

To get the skin, you’ll have to participate in the solo Aces Wild Card FNCS Cup on February 1, 2025, and place among the higher ranks. 

A screenshot featuring the FNCS Aces Wild Card Solo Battle Royale tab in the game.epic games
The FNCS Solo Tournament tab as seen in-game.

The way this works is that you’ll have to rack up as many points as possible in three hours and at a maximum of ten matches.

It’s worth knowing, however, that the top spot is essentially different in every region. Here is a list of them, along with their details:

  • OCE, Asia, ME, BR, and NAW: Top 200 placement
  • NAC: Top 1,800 placement
  • EU: Top 2,000 placement

For details regarding the exact time of when this Cup will begin, head to the Tournament Details option in the Compete tab in the game. There, you’ll be able to see the start time according to your local time zone.

How FNCS scoring works

During the Cup, you’ll be scored based on your solo performance in terms of eliminations, Victory Royale, and your game placement. 

Of course, out of all these aspects, getting a Victory Royale has the most significant value, giving you a whopping 60 points.

PlacementPoints
1st60
2nd53
3rd49
4th47
5th46
6th45
7th44
8th43
9th42
10th41
11th40
12th39
13th38
14th37
15th36
16th35
17th34
18th33
19th32
20th31
21st30
22nd29
23rd28
24th27
25th26
26th25
27th24
28th23
29th22
30th21
31st20
32nd19
33rd18
34th17
35th16
36th15
37th14
38th13
39th12
40th11
41st10
42nd9
43rd8
44th7
45th6
46th5
47th4
48th3
49th2
50th1
Eliminations2 points each

All Aces Wild Card FNCS Cup cosmetic rewards

Aside from the Aces Wild card skin, there will also be other rewards included for players who manage to place at the high ranks. Here’s a list of all of them:

  • “Aces Wild Card” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit
  • “Wild Blade” In-Game Cosmetic Pickaxe
  • “FNCS Wild” Wrap
  • “FNCS Longboard” In-Game Glider
  • “FNCS Hunter” In-Game Cosmetic Backbling
  • “Aces Wild” Spray

So, that sums up how to get the free Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite. To help prep you up for the Battle Royale, you’ll want to make sure to familiarize yourself with the best weapons, landing spots, and the best places to loot to help increase your chances of winning.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech