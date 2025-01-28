Fortnite has an upcoming Aces Wild Card skin players can get for free if they are able to meet the requirements.

Fortnite has a plethora of different cosmetics, ranging from collab skins to original designs from Epic. Though many of these are sold in the Item Shop or available in the Battle Pass, fortunately, sometimes there are skins you can snatch for free.

The upcoming Aces Wild Card skin is one. Unlike his classic skin, this version of him rocks an alternate gold, purple, and red color.

It’s a great addition whether you’re a fan of the character or just want to add the skin to your locker. Below, we’ve provided all the details on how you can unlock it.

How to unlock Aces Wild Card skin for free in Fortnite

To get the skin, you’ll have to participate in the solo Aces Wild Card FNCS Cup on February 1, 2025, and place among the higher ranks.

epic games The FNCS Solo Tournament tab as seen in-game.

The way this works is that you’ll have to rack up as many points as possible in three hours and at a maximum of ten matches.

It’s worth knowing, however, that the top spot is essentially different in every region. Here is a list of them, along with their details:

OCE, Asia, ME, BR, and NAW: Top 200 placement

NAC: Top 1,800 placement

EU: Top 2,000 placement

For details regarding the exact time of when this Cup will begin, head to the Tournament Details option in the Compete tab in the game. There, you’ll be able to see the start time according to your local time zone.

How FNCS scoring works

During the Cup, you’ll be scored based on your solo performance in terms of eliminations, Victory Royale, and your game placement.

Of course, out of all these aspects, getting a Victory Royale has the most significant value, giving you a whopping 60 points.

Placement Points 1st 60 2nd 53 3rd 49 4th 47 5th 46 6th 45 7th 44 8th 43 9th 42 10th 41 11th 40 12th 39 13th 38 14th 37 15th 36 16th 35 17th 34 18th 33 19th 32 20th 31 21st 30 22nd 29 23rd 28 24th 27 25th 26 26th 25 27th 24 28th 23 29th 22 30th 21 31st 20 32nd 19 33rd 18 34th 17 35th 16 36th 15 37th 14 38th 13 39th 12 40th 11 41st 10 42nd 9 43rd 8 44th 7 45th 6 46th 5 47th 4 48th 3 49th 2 50th 1 Eliminations 2 points each

All Aces Wild Card FNCS Cup cosmetic rewards

Aside from the Aces Wild card skin, there will also be other rewards included for players who manage to place at the high ranks. Here’s a list of all of them:

“Aces Wild Card” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit

“Wild Blade” In-Game Cosmetic Pickaxe

“FNCS Wild” Wrap

“FNCS Longboard” In-Game Glider

“FNCS Hunter” In-Game Cosmetic Backbling

“Aces Wild” Spray

So, that sums up how to get the free Aces Wild Card skin in Fortnite. To help prep you up for the Battle Royale, you’ll want to make sure to familiarize yourself with the best weapons, landing spots, and the best places to loot to help increase your chances of winning.

