Here’s how you can get a Double Elimination in Fortnite and complete the Pirates of the Caribbean Pirate Code Four quest during Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite has tasked players to “Earn a Double Elimination” as part of the Pirate Code Four quests. The pirate-themed quests can be completed to earn XP and progress through the Cursed Sails event pass to earn exclusive Pirates of the Caribbean rewards.

However, many have needed help to get a Double Elimination and sought the best way to do so. Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

How to get a Double Elimination in Fortnite

To get a Double Elimination in Fortnite, you must eliminate two enemies within a short duration of around five seconds.

You can earn this by fully eliminating two downed enemy players or by knocking two players down and having your teammates finish them off in quick succession.

Epic Games / KingAlexHD You can earn a Double Elimination by wiping out two enemies in quick succession.

The best way to achieve this is to head into team-based versions of Duos, Trios, or Squads for the main Battle Royale, Zero Build, or Reload modes to maximize your chances.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

By knocking down an enemy player without fully eliminating them, you can then focus on downing another member of their team and killing them within five seconds to earn a Double Elimination.

However, if you are still fighting opponents from the same team, you can also just knock down all remaining members, which will squad wipe them and grant you a Double Elimination.

Once you have squaded up with your friends, the easiest way to ensure you will have a strong chance of earning a Double Elimination is to land straight into the most popular POI locations on the island map. These include the Nitrodome, Redline Rig, and Reckless Railways, which will all be jam-packed with players during Chapter 5 Season 3.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite You can view all the Cursed Sails quests within the Quests tab of the main menu.

Getting a Double Elimination is possible in Solo BR matches, but you would need to head to the most popular POI locations filled with players to boost your chances of getting two kills in quick succession.

Article continues after ad

After you have earned yourself a Double Elimination, a notification will appear at the top of your screen confirming completion of the Pirates of the Caribbean Code Four quest.

You will then receive 5,000 XP as your reward and further your quest progress to help you earn more Cursed Gold and Map Pieces for the Cursed Sails event pass.

Article continues after ad

There are several quests you can complete in Fortnite during the Cursed Sails event to earn yourself Pirates of the Caribbean rewards. One of the most desired is Jack’s Ship Glider, which you can claim for free.

Fortnite’s Pirates of the Caribbean collab has unleashed skins and cosmetics for Jack Sparrow, as well as Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann and Captain Barbossa. The OG Flint-Knock Pistol, Treasure Maps, Pirate Cannons, and even the Ship in a Bottle mythic have also been added.