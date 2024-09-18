How to fix Fortnite crashes on Xbox

If you’re playing Fortnite on an Xbox, especially on the Xbox Series X, you may have noticed some crashes lately.

It’s not just you – many Fortnite players are dealing with the same problem, particularly after updates like v31.20.

These crashes are frustrating, especially when they disrupt the Heroes versus Henchmen gameplay of the new LTM mode or hurt your rankings. But don’t worry, there are several ways to fix these issues while waiting for a patch from Epic Games.

Article continues after ad

Quick fixes for Fortnite crashes on Xbox

Epic Games

Power Cycle your console

This is one of the easiest ways to clear minor glitches. To do this, turn off your Xbox, unplug it for a few minutes, and then plug it back in. Restart the console, and try running Fortnite again.

Make sure your game and console software are up to date. Go to your Xbox settings to check for system updates, and launch Fortnite to see if any game patches are available.

Article continues after ad

Reinstall Fortnite

If you suspect the game files are corrupted, uninstalling and reinstalling Fortnite can help. This will ensure you have a fresh, clean install without any issues.

Article continues after ad

Clean your console

Overheating is a common issue, especially if your console is dusty or placed in a poorly ventilated area. Make sure your Xbox is in a well-ventilated space and free of dust to prevent it from overheating.

Factory reset

If none of the above works, you can try resetting your console. Go to Settings > System > Console info > Reset Console. Choose the option to “Reset and keep my games & apps” to avoid losing everything.

What if none of those work?

Epic Games is aware of these crashes and is working on an emergency patch to fix the issues on Xbox, especially for Series X users. Until the patch is released, following the steps above should help reduce the number of crashes.

Article continues after ad

Why is Fortnite crashing on Xbox?

While there are a few reasons why crashes might happen, it usually boils down to one of these three:

Article continues after ad

Software glitches : Updates sometimes introduce bugs that make Fortnite unstable.

: Updates sometimes introduce bugs that make Fortnite unstable. Overheating : If your console is too hot or dirty, it can affect performance and cause crashes.

: If your console is too hot or dirty, it can affect performance and cause crashes. Corrupted game files: Damaged or incomplete game files can cause unexpected crashes.

While you wait for an official fix for the Fortnite Xbox crashing issue, why not catch up on the new Iron Man mythics and everthing coming in Fortnitemares.