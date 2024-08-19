How to find the Iron Man bunker in Fortnite

Fortnite often hides subtle brand nods on the map, like the Iron Man bunker. Just like the Metallica Memorial and Mushroom Cave, this Easter egg is hidden away.

While Fortnite’s map changes are often obvious, some are less visible. You might spot smoke from Castle Doom immediately, but the Iron Man bunker is tucked away inside a building and requires a keen eye to find.

In this bunker, you’ll discover Marvel Easter eggs and find decent loot stashed in rare, Avengers, and regular chests, so here’s where to find it.

Article continues after ad

Iron Man bunker in location Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

Dexerto/Epic Games Time to pay Mysterio a visit.

The secret Iron Man bunker is in Doomstadt, one of the new POIs this season. If you haven’t visited it yet, you can find it northwest of the map, where Lavish Lair used to be.

To find the bunker, head to the northwest corner of Doomstadt and look for a building on the edge of the city. Go to the northwest corner of Doomstadt and find a building on the city’s edge.

Article continues after ad

Inside, look for lit-up bookcases on your left. To access the bunker, break the rightmost bookcase with your pickaxe and descend the stairs.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto/Epic Games You can’t pull a single book – just break the whole thing.

Inside the bunker, you can discover Iron Man-themed memorabilia. This includes a life-sized cardboard cutout, framed posters, a rug, and a TV playing a video game.

But it’s not all designed to tug at Avengers fans’ heartstrings. You can also get one of the Avengers chests, which contain loot like the Captain America Shield or the War Machine Arsenal.

Plus, there’s a rare chest hidden behind the staircase, along with a couple of regular chests to stock up on. Just be extra careful, as the place is crawling with players curious to see what this bunker is all about.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know everything there is to know about the secret Iron Man bunker in Fortnite, you might want to find out more about all the easter eggs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.