How to find the coolest player on the island in Fortnite

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

If you’re wondering who the coolest player on the island is in Fortnite, we’ve got all the answers you need to complete this weekly challenge right here.

Every week in Fortnite, a new set of quests go live to give players a fresh challenge as well as a chance to earn more XP and unlock all of those epic Battle Pass skins like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

While some of these weekly quests are pretty self-explanatory, others can be a little confusing to figure out – like the challenge to find the coolest player on the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Is the ‘coolest player’ in Fortnite an NPC like Mancake or Evie? Or is it one of the players you’re fighting against? We’ve got the answer to this burning question below.

Epic Games

Who is the coolest player on the island in Fortnite?

While this quest might seem a little confusing at first, the coolest player on the island is actually you! This means that all you need to do is find a mirror and look into it to complete this challenge.

So where are the mirrors located in Fortnite? Your best option is to go somewhere with lots of houses, such as Sleepy Sound or Condo Canyon, and head to the bathroom to find a mirror on the wall.

There might be an option to interact with the mirror, or you might just need to stand in front of it until your reflection shows up – we’re not sure yet, but either way it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete.

