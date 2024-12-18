How to find frozen Mariah Carey NPC in Fortnite

Nothing’s under the Christmas tree in Fortnite just yet, but Epic Games is already spreading holiday cheer by dropping none other than Mariah Carey right at the center of the map ahead of Winterfest.

It’s hard not to feel festive when half of Chapter 6’s map is suddenly covered in sparkling white snow. While snowball fights aren’t in the mix yet, Epic wasted no time bringing one of the most iconic holiday stars into the game: Mariah Carey.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding her in Fortnite.

Mariah Carey NPC Location

Mariah Carey is thawing out in the snowy mountains between Brutal Boxcarts, Foxy Floodgate, and Seaport City. If you’re nearby, you’ll spot a bright blue light marking her location.





For now, there’s not much to do around the iceberg she’s stuck in, but once Winterfest kicks off, she’ll likely have something fun to offer. In the meantime, you can use the port-a-potty teleporter to pop up on top of the iceberg and enjoy the view of nearby landmarks. You can also break some ice around the area to free a few regular chests, though the big iceberg isn’t going anywhere for now.

When will Mariah fully “defrost” and interact with players? Epic hasn’t confirmed, but it’s safe to guess it’ll happen before Christmas Eve.

After you’ve checked out Mariah’s icy stage, head over to Seaport City for a sneak peek at the Hatsune Miku teaser – or just keep exploring to find better loot. Maybe even open a vault while you’re at it!

If you’d rather be Mariah Carey, she’s set to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop as a skin. Save those V-Bucks if she’s at the top of your holiday wish list.

And if you’re looking for something even more unexpected, keep an eye out for Skibidi Toilet – a literal human toilet – coming to the Item Shop soon.