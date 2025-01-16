Fortnite’s secret Flooded Frogs vault has plenty of loot but getting in requires you to do one particular thing. Here’s how to access the vault.

Fortnite is known to occasionally add Easter eggs and interesting secrets to the island every once in a while. In this current chapter alone, players have already found Miku’s back bling way before she was officially revealed and a hidden vault tucked in Nightshift Forest.

As it turns out, there’s another new vault that has just been discovered. However, unlike the one in the Nightshift Forest, this one is tougher to get into as you will need one specific item in order to access it.

While that might sound like a challenge, getting in is going to be worth your time as the place is actually loaded with plenty of loot, including Elemental Chests. So, here’s how you can find and get inside the hidden vault in Flooded Frogs.

Secret Flooded Frogs vault location in Fortnite

Players can find the secret vault by heading toward the giant fountain frog statue in the middle of the Flooded Frogs POI. Next to the statue is a small cracked wall that will lead you to this hidden vault. To enter this area, you will need to equip the Void Oni Mask, crouch, and teleport yourself inside using the item.

epic games / dexerto Aim and cast Void Tear toward the hidden vault’s entrance with the Void Oni Mask to get inside.

Unlike regular walls or builds, you can’t simply shoot the wall or tear it down with your pickaxe. You will actually have to aim your Void Oni Mask toward its opening to pass through.

Fortunately, there are several ways to get your hands on the Void Oni Mask. You can either get it from Elemental Chests or take down the Night Rose boss. If you’re lucky, you might also find it from an eliminated player’s loot.

Everything inside the secret Flooded Frogs vault

Upon entering the vault, you’ll be able to find a Rare chest and an ammo box on your left. Those aren’t the only goodies inside, however, as there is more hidden loot.

Look to your right and destroy the boulder to go further inside the vault. Inside this connected room, you’ll be able to find more ammo boxes and chests, including Epic and Elemental ones that drop Boons. Slurp Barrels are also plentiful here, so you can heal up without having to waste your Med Kit.

epic games / dexerto The hidden vault is absolutely loaded with chests and it’s worth getting inside if you can.

Now, once you’re done looting, you may be wondering how to get out. There are two ways you can do this.

The easiest way is to enter the Port-A-Potty in this same room, which will teleport you outside instantly. Otherwise, you can double back and use your Void Oni Mask to go outside from the main entrance. Either way, it’s up to you.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get into the secret Flooded Frogs vault and everything inside it. While you’re here, check out how to get the Typhoon Blade and all the Mythic weapons to help decimate your enemies.

