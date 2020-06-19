How to find Fortnite Season 3’s Fortilla key and open the Vault

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 flooded the entire map after Midas activated the Device—but now players get their turns to flood something of their own: their inventories with loot stolen from the Fortilla Vault.

Chapter 2, Season 3 changed Fortnite’s map drastically, in one of the biggest revamps ever for the game, namely by washing away most of the game’s northwestern points of interest and sliding in the Fortilla, a brand new set of islands in the southwestern quadrant.

Aside from wanting an excuse to travel to a new destination, players can now be additionally motivated to explore the Fortilla because they can defeat a boss, obtain a keycard, and then reap the benefits of boundless, formerly vaulted loot.

South of Holly Hedges and west of Rickety Rig, you’ll find the Fortilla: a set of small islands surrounded by about five larger islands—all covered with structures resembling a tropical shanty town.

How to open Fortilla Vault

Drop at the Fortilla in Fortnite Season 3 Scour the area for Ocean Eliminate Ocean Pick up Ocean’s Fortilla Keycard (and other loot) Follow the Keycard’s directions to find and unlock the vault!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifTTxqWYVcY

As mentioned by YouTube’s ‘Gamerz World,’ the best way to find Ocean is to glide around on one of the map’s boats and listen for her because she’s a talker.

Once you defeat Ocean, you’ll get three great pieces of loot: Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle, Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug, and the ever-important Fortilla Keycard.

The Chug Jug is a nasty item, as it gives you full health and shields (and offers free refills). The gun is also mighty strong, but not nearly as exciting as the keycard, which will grant you directions and access to the Vault.

When you have the Fortilla Keycard selected from your inventory, the game will show you arrows towards the Vault. Follow those directions, make it to the Vault, and, voila, loot as far as the eye can see.

The new Fortilla Vault is the latest in the game since Catty Corner’s Vault was discovered. While you got some sick loot from that one, nothing is quite as quenching as Ocean’s bottomless Chug Jug.