How to find floating rings at Steamy Shacks in Fortnite Week 5 challenges

Fortnite Season 3's Week 5 Challenges have tasked players with collecting floating rings at Steamy Shacks. It's a fairly simple challenge, so let's run through everything you need to know to get it ticked off.

First off, where actually is Steamy Shacks on the Fortnite Chapter 2 map? Unlike a lot of the past challenges, it's actually a named location, so it shouldn't be particularly difficult to find for any player who tries.

Advertisement

Even so, we've marked it on the map below. You can find it in the very north east corner of the map. It is some way north of Dirty Docks and east of Craggy Cliffs. Expect for it to be fairly busy though, especially if you're doing this shortly after the challenges go live.

However, once you land at Steamy Shacks, where abouts can you find the rings? The floating rings themselves are pretty easy to identify - a light blue, shiny ring will stick out if you manage to get one in your POV.

Advertisement

Players need to find 4 in total and, as the 'floating' description suggests, they are pretty high up. You'll need to build to get to the rings, the locations of which are described below.

Fortnite Week 5 Floating Ring Locations in Steamy Shacks

Ring One - Floating just south of the tall silo in the south east corner of Steamy Shacks

Floating just south of the tall silo in the south east corner of Steamy Shacks Ring Two - Just north east of the second silo, slightly out to sea in the very corner of the map

Just north east of the second silo, slightly out to sea in the very corner of the map Ring Three - Just north west of the second silo, slightly out to sea

Just north west of the second silo, slightly out to sea Ring Four - Floating above the main building of Steamy Shacks, to the south west of the silos

Players will need to collect all four rings in order to complete this particular challenge. It's ultimately not that difficult however, and any players who put their mind to it should be able to get it done swiftly.

The rest of the Fortnite Week 5 challenges are also pretty simple:

Advertisement

Search 7 Chest at Sweaty Sands

Chest at Sweaty Sands 3 Eliminations at Retail Row

Eliminations at Retail Row Use a Firefly Jar or Flare Gun at Misty Meadows

Land at The Yacht and finish top 25

Catch 5 fish at Craggy Cliffs

fish at Craggy Cliffs Upgrade a weapon at Salty Springs

As ever, there are pretty substantial XP rewards on offer, so get completing in order to rank up that Battle Pass!