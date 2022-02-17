How to edit structures in Fortnite Chapter 3

If you’re wondering how to edit structures in Fortnite to complete one of the new Chapter 3 weekly challenges, our guide has the tips you need to make you an expert builder.

Building structures is often described as an essential skill in Fortnite, as it allows you to put up quick defenses on the go, and – if you’re quick enough – it can also be an easy way to confuse your opponents.

It doesn’t stop at the initial building phase, though, as these structures can also be edited once placed. Whether you want to put a window in your wall or turn a ramp into a spiral staircase, you can do it all.

You’ll also need to edit structures to complete one of the weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, which asks you to edit a total of 15 structures. You’ll get 25,000 XP for this, which should help you level up.

So whether you’re trying to complete this challenge, or you’re just looking to brush up on your building skills, read on to find out how to edit structures in Fortnite in no time at all.

Contents

How to edit structures in Fortnite

Here’s what you need to do to edit a structure in Fortnite:

Build a structure – any style works, but walls are the easiest to edit. Aim at the structure and hold the ‘edit’ button until it turns blue. Hold the ‘fire’ button and move the reticle around to select the parts you want to edit. Release the ‘fire’ button, press ‘confirm’ and the edits should appear.

The buttons you need to press in order to ‘edit’ and ‘confirm’ will vary depending on the platform you’re using. You can visit the controller settings menu to double-check them.

Each style of structure (walls, flat pieces, roofs, and ramps) in Fortnite can be edited in multiple ways, so spend some time practicing and figuring out which edits are the best for you.

You can also pre-edit structures before placing them – although we’re not sure if these will count towards the ‘edit structures’ weekly challenge.

Which structures are best to edit in Fortnite?

Walls are the easiest structure to edit, and they’re probably the most useful as well. You can ‘edit’ a window in a wall to shoot out of while still being protected or build a door to exit and return to your building.

There are definitely benefits to learning how to edit other structure types like ramps and roofs, but these can be time-consuming and confusing. If you’re still getting to grips with editing, stick to walls.

Some players find it easier (and faster) to build structures and make edits with the ‘Builder Pro’ controller setup. You can switch over to this setup by visiting the settings menu before launching into a match.

Can you edit another player’s structures in Fortnite?

One important thing to remember is that you can only edit your own structures in Fortnite.

You won’t be able to edit your teammates’ buildings or your opponent’s buildings, which is understandable as this would be a little bit chaotic and unfair to them, so don’t waste your time trying.

If you’re looking to complete the Week 11 quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you’ll need to edit a total of 15 structures to complete the challenge – and then you’ll get that sweet 25,000 XP reward.

