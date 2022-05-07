How to destroy turrets with a remote explosive in Fortnite to complete this weekly challenge

With Fortnite’s challenges for week 7 here, players might struggle with locating and destroying a turret with a remote bomb. Here’s where you can find a turret to explode.

To complete this challenge, you will need to locate both remote explosives and one type of turret in a single battle royale match, which can prove to be a bit tricky.

Remote explosives were added to Fortnite early in Chapter 3 and are back on the ground as purple rarity loot after being sporadically vaulted since their introduction. As for turrets, there are a handful of different turret types that players can use to help finish this challenge faster.

First, let’s break down how to locate remote explosives during a match.

Where to find remote explosives

Finding remote explosives could prove to be the more difficult part of this challenge, considering they are purple rarity items. However, we have a few tips that may help players locate them more easily:

High-traffic areas like The Daily Bugle and Chonkers Speedway are good places to find rare loot. Open plenty of chests as they also have a chance to hold remote explosives. Try to eliminate players who dropped nearby as they may have looted remote explosives in the area before you. Remote explosives can be purchased with gold from NPCs around the map, like Peely.

If those tips fail, try to relocate to another area and continue to search. Since loot is randomly generated it may just take a bit of luck until you get the proper setup to complete this challenge.

After players have located at least one remote explosive, it’s time to look for a turret to explode.

Where to find turrets

Thankfully, there is a bit of leeway in terms of which turrets count toward completing this challenge. Players can explode Siege Cannons as well as Light and Heavy Turrets to complete the objective.

You can find Siege Cannons scattered around both Tilted Towers and Command Caverns. Siege Cannons will be easy to spot as they are much larger than other turrets.

Alternatively, players can find them on board the airships flying above the previously mentioned areas.

Light and Heavy turrets may prove a bit harder to find due to their overall rarity, but luckily they are not restricted to any area around the map.

When looking for these turrets, players need to keep an eye out for sandbag walls at ground level, as these structures will house turrets to explode.

After locating either a Siege Cannon or a Light or Heavy turret, simply equip a remote explosive, throw it on or near a turret and detonate it.

And that’s how you can destroy a turret with a remote explosive and knock out one of week 7’s challenges.

