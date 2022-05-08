How to destroy structures with a Cow Catcher in Fortnite for this weekly challenge

Fortnite’s week 7 challenges are here, but players might struggle with destroying 200 structures with a Cow Catcher. Here, we’ll help you find a vehicle with a Cow Catcher, and explain how to destroy structures quickly.

To complete this challenge, players will need to find the Cow Catcher vehicle mod and a vehicle to mount it onto before they can destroy structures around the map.

The difficulty comes in the sheer amount of structures you will need to destroy in a single match. Here, we’ll talk about Cow Catcher mods and then how to reliably find structures to destroy.

Where to find a vehicle with a Cow Catcher

Cow Catchers are common vehicle mods that players can attach to the front of a vehicle to destroy objects and structures. As they are common random loot, there is no preset location they’ll spawn around the map.

However, there are some surefire ways to find Cow Catchers pre-attached to a vehicle. The easiest choice would be the drivable Armored Battle Buses found in two specific locations.

The first location players can find an Armored Battle Bus is to the east side of Sanctuary, on a dirt path between Sanctuary and the ocean.

Below is a marked location of this battle bus on Fortnite’s map:

The second location players can find an Armored Battle Bus is just outside of the front of Synapse Station, which is to the west of the sand-covered area of the map.

Below is the second location marked on Fortnite’s map:

These two locations are sure to provide players with a guaranteed Cow Catcher, as opposed to having to search for one as random loot.

Where to destroy structures with the Cow Catcher

Now that players have access to a Cow Catcher, you just need to destroy 200 structures with it.

Provided players chose to land near an Armored Battle Bus and secure one, players simply need to drive to the nearby Place of Interest and destroy the buildings within. This should easily provide players with the 200 structures needed to be destroyed to complete the challenge.

However, if players did not land near a bus, a good POI to land at would be Sleepy Sound. Sleepy Sound provides plenty of chances to find loot, vehicles, and buildings to destroy.

As with most challenges in Fortnite, there are going to be elements of randomness involved, so players may need to try these methods a few times before success.

That's everything players need to know about destroying structures with a Cow Catcher for one of Fortnite's week 7's Chapter 3, Season 2 challenge!

