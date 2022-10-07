Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

There are quite a few Daily and Weekly Quests that require you to destroy Chrome structures in Fortnite, but it’s not working for everyone. Here’s how to complete these challenges.

Chrome has taken over the Island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. It’s infecting everything from POIs like Herald’s Sanctum and Lustrous Lagoon to players themselves (if you haven’t tried becoming a Chrome Blob yet, you really need to).

It also means there are plenty of challenges themed around Chrome. One task that has repeatedly shown up as both a Daily Quest and a Weekly Quest is ‘Destroy Chrome Structures’, but some players are finding it hard to complete.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to destroy Chrome Structures and complete these challenges.

How to destroy Chrome Structures in Fortnite

The easiest way to complete any of the ‘destroy Chrome Structures’ quests in Fortnite is to build some walls or ramps, throw a Chrome Splash onto them, and then hit them a few times with your pickaxe.

The key thing to point out here is that destroying structures that are already Chromed at the start of a match won’t count toward this challenge (at least not in our experience).

One of the best places to land to complete this challenge is Shimmering Shine as there should be plenty of Chrome Chests to open. These usually give out at least a few Chrome Splashes for you to pick up.

Alternatively, you could try using Chrome Splashes on an existing house or building and destroy those, but if that doesn’t work, you’ll need to make your own structures like walls or ramps in the game.

