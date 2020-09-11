How to defeat Iron Man in Fortnite & open Stark Industries vault

Iron Man and the Stark Industries POI has descended on to the Fortnite map, meaning there are new abilities to grab and another vault to open. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been all about the Marvel theme. Be it in the form of cosmetics like the Storm skin, Groot’s superpowers, or even the Doom’s Domain POI – there’s something for pretty much every Marvel fan.

Of course, you can’t have a Marvel theme without Tony Stark. Iron Man himself is available as a skin and his downed Quinjets offer players the chance to wield one of the Stark Industry Rifles.

Now, following a few updates, Epic Games have made it possible for you to take on the role of Iron Man yourself.

How to open Stark Industries vault in Fortnite

That’s right, with the arrival of Stark Industries, you can explore the POI and become the leader of the Avengers yourself. But, that’s not all.

Just like Doom’s Domain, when that took the place of Pleasant Park, there’s also a vault to unlock using a special keycard. It’s pretty simple, defeat Stark, take his card, and open the vault.

In reality, it can pretty difficult. Iron Man has a tonne of health to contend with and his Repulsor can blast through cover easily. You’ll have to jab and move with an assault rifle to take him down – and you’ll also have to avoid the Stark bots that are around the place too.

Head to the Stark Industries POI. Loot weapons and eliminate Iron Man. Loot Iron Man for his keycard and abilities. Take the keycard to the Vault – it’s in a different building across from the main one. Open up the vault and enjoy the goodies inside!

Of course, with so much loot on offer – and not to mention the strength of Iron Man himself – it’s not going to be the easiest thing in the world to do. There's also new Iron Man chests waiting inside, so expect good weapons and items to spill out when opened.

So, make sure you watch your back and take care. But if you do get inside the vault, and get Iron Man’s abilities, you’ll be on track for that all-important Victory Royale.