How to deal damage with Gatherer remains for Fortnite Week 4 challenge

Fortnite Season 4, Week 4 has arrived, and that means players will need to deal 10,000 damage to opponents using the remains of Gatherers as part of the new challenge set that goes live on Thursday, September 17.

Fortnite Season 4 is all about superheroes, as some of Marvel's most popular characters land on the game's island, making it their new home as they prepare for the arrival of the evil Galactus, who intends to destroy the map, and possibly the game as we know it for good.

As always, each week Epic Games release a new set of weekly challenges for players to sink their teeth into, and this one is no different, with nine new tasks set to launch on September 17, with one challenge directly involving the villain of the season.

This week, you'll be finding Galactus' Gatherers, and dealing damage to enemies with their remains. While this sounds complicated, especially if you don't know what Gatherers are, we're here to guide you through it, and make sure you get that XP reward.

First off, you need to know what you're looking for. Gatherers are the small drones that spawn with the massive Gorgers, which have appeared on the island to herald the impending arrival of Galactus and act as a way to protect the Gorger from your attack.

When you break one of these drones, the remains will fall to the floor, allowing you to pick it up and use it as a weapon. It has two firing modes: a semi-automatic laser that fires short blasts, or one highly powerful blast that deals huge damage but will break the Gatherer's remains. To complete this challenge, the easiest way isn't to attack players, but attack the Gorgers with the remains, as the shots will count towards your challenge.

Step-by-Step guide for dealing 10,000 damage with Gatherer remains

When in the Battle Bus at the start of the match, look for the red beams of light shooting into the sky, and head to a Gorger location. Once there, attack a Gorger with a weapon, and shoot the Gatherer drones that appear to protect it. Pick up the broken remains of a Gatherer, and shoot the Gorgers until you have dealt 10,000 damage. Once you receieve a notification saying the challenge is complete, you can move on and receive your XP reward.

You may need a few of the Gatherer's remains to do it, as 10,000 damage is a pretty big target, but you should be able to finish it fairly easily, as long as nobody else lands around you and attempts the same thing.

Unfortunately, there's no exact location that we can advise you to head to when you're undertaking this challenge as the Gorger spawns are randomized, but keep an eye out for red beams of light shooting into the sky when you're in the Battle Bus, as these mark where they have appeared in your match.

While it may sound difficult, it's well worth taking this task on, as the 50,000 XP reward will give you a huge boost as you rank up your Season 4 Battle Pass. The full Fortnite Season 4, Week 4 challenges release on September 17, so get to work before the next set drop on September 24.