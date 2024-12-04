How to damage Demons in Fortnite

One of the latest quests in Fortnite requires you to deal damage to Demons. Here’s how to find them on the map and damage them.

There are plenty of new foes roaming around the island in Chapter 6. Not just other players but bosses and demons with supernatural abilities. Fitting to the Japanese Mythology-inspired theme, there’s now a new quest that requires you to deal damage to the latter.

This is part of the newly added Story quests that have just gone live, and if you’ve felt that leveling up the Battle Pass has been a pain lately, you don’t want to miss out on doing this to get that sweet XP.

So, here’s where you can find and damage Demons in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

Where to find Demons

You can find Demons in Loot Lake and several other locations on the map. There are also Demon Warriors, who don’t have a fixed spawn as they roam around the island. Damaging these elite soldiers also counts for this quest, but you’ll need to keep track of their icon on the map to get to them.

epic games / dexerto Loot Lake is one of the POIs where you can find Demons.

It’s entirely up to you where you want to head off to find Demons, though. One thing for sure is that you’ll have a chance to find them in these locations:

Loot Lake

Magic Mosses

Flooded Frogs

Shogun’s Solitude

Northeast of Shining Span

Northeast of Hopeful Heights

South of Masked Meadows

Demons can usually be found standing near a portal, so they’re generally hard to miss. If you don’t immediately find them, however, you can always try heading to a different spot or head to the bosses’ locations as these powerful foes also count as Demons.

Fortnite: How to damage Demons

Luckily, Demons in this game aren’t invincible as they can be hit by regular bullets. To damage Demons, all you have to do is equip your weapon and use it to fire at them. You only need to deal at least 350 damage to complete this quest.

epic games / dexerto Roaming Demon Warriors that randomly spawn on the map.

So, once you have the quest completed notification pop-up, you can flee or finish them off to get more loot. As a reward for your hard work, you’ll be given 25,000 XP.

Remember, as with any other objective in the current chapter, before engaging the Demons, ensure that you’re at full health and shielded and at least have a decent weapon with you.

Some players tend to camp and hide in these spots from third-party those trying to complete quests, so it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

