How to cut power to Control Panels in Fortnite: Command Cavern locations

A Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 10 quest tasks players with cutting the power to Control Panels inside Command Cavern. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the challenge and bag yourself a healthy dose of XP.

The end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is rapidly approaching, with the long-awaited live event set to bring this era to a close and kickstart Season 3.

If you’re still working your way through the Battle Pass and want to make sure you don’t miss out on the best skins, grinding the weekly Resistance Quests is an efficient way to earn valuable XP.

Advertisement

One of Week 10’s many challenges calls on players cut power to Control Panels inside Command Cavern. Here’s an easy guide on how to complete it.

Contents

How to establish a Device Uplink in Fortnite

Before tackling the Control Panels, players must first complete another challenge to “establish a Device Uplink.” The location for this can be found on the outskirts of Command Cavern, overlooking the north entrance.

Read More: How to complete all Fortnite Rail Gun Recon Week Quests

On the floor you’ll notice a hologram, simply approach it and interact to establish a Device Uplink and complete the first step. We’ve marked the location clearly on the Fortnite map below:

Fortnite Command Cavern Control Panel locations

Once the Device Uplink is in place, there are three different Control Panels inside Command Cavern that need to be dealt with. We recommend entering through the south entrance to give yourself the quickest and easiest route. You’ll need to navigate the vent system to find all three.

Advertisement

From the southern entrance, the first can be found by going up the stairs and into the vent on the right-hand wall, where you’ll come across a hidden room that can be broken into.

Again starting from the southern entrance, the second is through the first door on the left of the staircase. You’ll spot a vent that can be broken into at the back of the room, head straight left and you’ll come across another secret room containing a Control Panel.

The third and final Panel is the toughest to find, so we’d advise starting from the middle of Command Cavern. Head northwest under the underpass to find a vent, break in and go through the second vent on the right to find yet another secret room with the final Control Panel.

Advertisement

We’ve also marked the locations on the map below to guide you:

Once you track down any of the three Control Panels, all you have to do is approach them and interact to cut the power and tick them off your list. Find all three to be rewarded with a large portion of XP towards the Battle Pass.

There you have it, that was everything you need to know about how to complete this Week 10 Fortnite Resistance Quest. For more on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, check out our other guides:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Omni Chip locations | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | How to Tactical Sprint