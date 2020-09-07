How to completely avoid Fortnite shark attacks

Epic Games released a bunch of hungry sharks into the Fortnite world in Chapter 2, and in Season 4 we finally have the perfect counter for when they attack. Here's how it works.

The battle royale game has certainly changed from season to season in recent times. New points of interest, skins, and full on crossovers have made the map what it is today. In the water, no matter where you are, there is a threat though.

Sharks can be seen circling around the world and you're not actually always safe by being on land. When they strike, they bite hard and they come at you quickly, so preparation is key.

In Fortnite Season 4, Chapter 2 there was a new item added to the game that makes sharks absolutely useless. If you can get ahold of it and use it right, your shark problem won't be an issue any more.

How to stop shark attacks in Fortnite

These swimming carnivores might be hidden in the water, but you will soon know if one is hungry. They can attack in a matter of seconds, so be prepared whenever you're near the water.

Below, you will find a number of steps to help you fend them off:

Jump into Fortnite Battle Royale. Exit the Battle Bus near the Doom's Domain location. Land there, and head over to the POI's biggest building. Pick up a weapon and take down Doctor Doom. Select and pick up his Mythic Items. Use the Mystical Bomb to fend off shark attacks.

Doctor Doom also drops his Arcane Gauntlets after being eliminated, although taking him out can be quite tricky. For more guidance on how to eliminate him, check out our Doctor Doom battle guide for some top tips.

How it works

This is a seriously effective counter for sharks. If you're wondering how this plays out in-game, check out the clip below.

Posted by user cobragrad17 to the Fortnite subreddit on September 6, the video shows the gilled beast can be knocked back into the water with ease. Just activate the Mystical Bomb at the right time.

Sharks aren't the only fish inhabiting the Fortnite island waters in Season 4, with a boat load of new fish species having been added. This includes the rare Midas Flopper, Vendetta Flopper, and more.

Now that you know what you know, shark attacks should be a thing of the past.