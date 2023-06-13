How to complete the Prism Apparatus secret quest in Fortnite

The latest season of Fortnite has a hidden task for island explorers, but only a select few players know about it. You must deliver a Prism to The Apparatus in order to complete it, so here’s a guide to help you figure out what to do.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has arrived, bringing with it the WILDS jungle biome, which is full of interesting new features like rideable raptors and grind vines. It also includes three additional POIs that are well worth visiting.

Players were also given a series of quests that serve to familiarize them with the new features and reward them with plenty of XP to help them advance through their Battle Pass more quickly.

While they are readily apparent on the Quests tab of the menu and can be easily navigated, there are a number of hidden quests that may be obtained by interacting with a certain hidden item on the island.

One such quest requires players to bring a Prism to Trace at The Apparatus. Here’s how you can easily discover and complete the quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Discover and bring the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Epic Games Head over to the marked location on the map above to locate the prism.

This season of Fortnite puts IO Agent Slone back into the canon as she searches for the Kinetic Ore to build a portal on the island. She needs a reliable power source capable of supporting the construction of a portal to an alternate universe.

The Prism, which holds the Kinetic Ore’s abilities, is a hidden item that can be found on the surface of the Fortnite island. One of the Explorer Quests requires players to take it to the new NPC Trace at The Apparatus so that he can learn more about the Prism’s abilities.

Go to the spot highlighted on the map up top, and from there, make your way to the Prism on a pedestal that sits just outside a Ruins’ main entrance.

Epic Games Collect the Prism and hand it over to Trace to complete the quest.

In order to interact with the Prism, you must approach it. You’ll be given a hidden Explorer Quest to deliver the item to Trace at The Apparatus once you do this. Getting here is as simple as climbing the steps that can be found immediately outside the Ruins cave’s exit.

On the rooftop, you can spot Trace as he freely explores the surroundings. You can talk to the NPC if you walk over to him. You’ll be prompted to Hand over Prism to Trace, and once you do so, the explorer mission will be marked as complete in your quest log.

Unexpectedly, once you complete the hidden quest, you will gain 20,000 XP. Down the stairs, however, you will find a secret audio log recorded by Slone, which has additional information on the Prism. Play it to hear Slone explain why she’s so interested in the Prism in her own words.

Players are intrigued by Slone’s return to the island and the IO’s anticipated return to the loop, even if the season’s lore has not yet been revealed in full.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to complete The Prism Apparatus secret quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

