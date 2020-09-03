How to complete Jennifer Walters Awakening challenges in Fortnite

Fortnite has introduced a set of Jennifer Walters Awakening challenges as part of the huge Marvel superhero crossover in Season 4. Here, we will show you how to complete all of them and grab yourself a new She-Hulk skin.

There are a number of Battle Pass challenges in Fortnite that are related to individual heroes. These include objectives for Groot and Wolverine, which we have put together handy guides for.

Next up is Jennifer Walters. The Marvel character, who can turn into the female version of Hulk, can be unlocked during the new season. So, if you want to try out her new outfit, let's show you how to get it.

Fortnite She-Hulk challenges: How to get new skin

Before we jump into the step-by-step guides for each challenge, it's worth noting that you have to own the Fortnite Season 4, Chapter 2 Battle Pass in order to get any credit for doing them. Not only that, but they will only be available to those players level 29 and above.

All of the challenges require you to pick out the Jennifer Walters skin as well. This can make things tricky. As you're traversing your way through the world trying to reach different objectives, the signal a Walters skin will give to other players is that you have landed to do the challenges. So, watch your back.

Challenge 1 – Visit Jennifer Walter's office as Jennifer Walters

Jump into Fortnite and equip the Jennifer Walters skin. Exit the Battle Bus on the east side of the island. Land at Retail Row. Search for Jennifer's office, which is located on the west side of the POI. There's a sign outside. Head inside and that's your first challenge done!

Below you can see Jennifer's office space, which has a very helpful sign outside.

Challenge 2 – Eliminate Doctor Doom's henchmen as Jennifer Walters

Jump into Fortnite and equip Jennifer Walters skin. Exit the Battle Bus at Doom's Domain. Land near the large house, where Doctor Doom waits. Pick up a weapon. Here, you will see several henchmen protecting the property. Knock them all down and finish them off.

Focusing on the henchmen one by one might be the best play here, as getting into a fight with them and Doctor Doom is only going to lead to, well, your own doom.

Challenge 3 – Emote after smashing a vase as Jennifer Walters

Jump into Fortnite and equip Jennifer Walters skin. Exit the Battle Bus at Camp Cod. Land at the location and search for the vase. Find it near the top of the island (shown below), near a yellow umbrella. Smash the vase and select an emote right after. Done!

The vase is quite easy to find once you know where to look. Below, you can see its exact location on our handy map!

So, there you have it. Complete these challenges and you will put yourself in a position to play as She-Hulk in the future.

You will also unlock a new Gamma Overload emote, with the opportunity of grabbing a red skin style too.

How to get red She-Hulk skin in Fortnite

If you're looking to get the new Red She-Hulk skin, you're going to have to follow these steps:

Complete all of the Jennifer Walters challenges, using her skin. Complete 10 challenges between Week 1 and Week 2 in Fortnite. Collect your new skin in-game.

This challenge set has some of the best skins of the season, without a doubt, and good to see challenges have become a bit more challenging than previous times. Good luck, and hopefully this made things a lot easier for you!