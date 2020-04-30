How to complete Fortnite's Week 11 Location Domination challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is rolling on for some time yet, and a brand-new week means another set of challenges called Location Domination are on their way for fans of the game to sink their teeth into on Thursday, April 30.

The eleventh season of Fortnite Season 2 kicked off with the v12.50 Update, which introduced a major nerf to the Heavy Sniper Rifle, and made some massive adjustments to aim assist in the hopes that it would lower the effectiveness and remove some of the perceived advantage controller players have when locking on to enemies.

Now, players will have a new set of challenges to take on as they attempt to complete their Battle Pass and unlock their remaining Season 2 cosmetics, although these challenges are unlike anything we've seen in the popular battle royale title before.

The Location Domination challenge set includes 10 challenges, however each task comes with three distinct tiers, meaning players will need to work their way through multiple stages of the same challenge to actually complete it. While we've seen challenges like this in the past, this is the first time we've seen a full set of them, meaning Fortnite fans will really need to grind if they want to earn the XP rewards from Location Domination.

The good news is that none of the challenges seem likely to be particularly difficult, but rather will just be time-consuming as you head to different locations across the island in search of Chests, Henchmen, or enemies.

Chests need to be opened at The Grotto using the ID Scanner, players or Henchman must be eliminated at Pleasant Park, and you'll need to toss some Henchmen overboard at The Yacht if you want to complete these tasks. You can view the full list of Week 11 Location Domination challenges below, thanks to dataminer iFireMonkey.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 Location Domination challenges

Eliminate 5/10/100 players or Henchmen at Pleasant Park

Open 3/5/10 Chests locked by an ID Scanner at The Grotto

Throw 3/5/10 Henchmen overboard The Yacht

Destroy 3/7/15 Gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet

Deal 500/1,500/10,000 damage to players at The Agency

Collect 250/750/1,500 metal at Hydro 16 or Compact Cars

Search 5/15/30 ammo boxes at Lazy Lake

Search 5/15/30 Chests at Retail Row

Catch 5/25/100 fish at Slurpy Swamp

Place top 10 3/6/10 times after landing at Dirty Docks

These Challenges will be available Thursday at 10 AM Eastern Time. pic.twitter.com/lPP6VWTDVD — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ? (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Completing each challenge also offers tiered rewards, with 10,000, 25,000, and 55,000 XP up for grabs every time you complete part of the task, a massive reward for players who are aiming to hit Tier 100 in their Battle Pass before the end of the season.

The challenges officially go live on Thursday, April 30, so get ready to jump into the action and take on these tasks as Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 comes to a close.