How to complete Fortnite's secret Truce Celebrated quest for 15,000XP

As the second season of Fortnite draws to a close, every bit of experience is vital in leveling up your Battle Pass. Fortunately, another secret quest step has been added in the latest update with 15,000XP up for grabs.

With each new Fortnite patch comes a slew of new cosmetic items, balancing updates, and even a few secrets hidden throughout the map.

The May 20 update was no different. Following a secret war that’s been raging between teddy bears and gnomes, a truce has been reached. The final quest step in this storyline is an easy way to grab 15,000XP in minutes. Here’s what you need to know.

How to complete the Truce Celebrated quest in Fortnite

No different from the previous quest steps, this final objective can be blitzed through in no time at all. All you need to do is find the teddy bears and gnomes, stand close, and watch the experience pile up.

Drop near the Eastern side of Wailing Woods and in the midst of the forest, you’ll find them sitting around a table. Seemingly signing a peace treaty after weeks of hostility.

The secret questline appears to come to an end as ‘Gnome More War’ pops up on screen and confetti explodes in the area. Gnomes and bears should be on the same page in every update from here on out.

If previous leaks still hold true, this is indeed the final secret objective in the questline, meaning there won’t be an additional 15,000XP up for grabs next week.

There’s no telling if another secret will fill the void in the final update before the Season 3 shakeup. So if you’re in desperate need of a little bit more experience in Season 2, don’t miss out on this objective.

Whether you’re filling out the end of your Battle Pass, or looking to unlock the rare Golden Peely skin, every scrap of XP is sure to help.

The May 20 update also pushed through a number of Storm The Agency challenges with 120,000XP on the line. Here’s how you can breeze through those objectives.