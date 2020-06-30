How to complete Fortnite's Season 3 Week 3 Challenges

If you’re looking to quickly rank up your Season 3 Battle Pass, the latest batch of weekly Fortnite challenges have arrived. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite’s third major Season in Chapter Two went live on June 17. Since then, players have been growing familiar with all-new weapons and a host of map changes to boot. As always, experience gains are crucial as everyone looks to rank up their Battle Pass as fast as possible.

Completing in-game challenges is often the most efficient way to rank up and fortunately, there’s always a new list right around the corner. Week 3’s objectives have been plucked from the June 29 v13.20 update and we’ve got you covered with a full rundown.

Eight new challenges are available and each will provide 35,000XP upon completion. As per usual, you’ll be able to smash through most of them in no time at all. Collecting 280,000XP in just a few games.

All Fortnite Season 3 Week 3 challenges:

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Misty Meadows (x7)

Eliminations at The Authority (x3)

Collect Floating Rings at Lazy lake (x4)

Dance on top of the Crane at Rickety Rig (x1)

Deal damage from inside a cornfield at Frenzy Farm (x100)

Destroy cars within 60 seconds of landing at Retail Row from the Battle Bus (x2)

Land a Choppa at the bottom of Steamy Stacks (x1)

Deal damage to opponents at Catty Corner (x200)

Searching seven chests and ammo boxes at Misty Meadows can be knocked off the very first time you land in Week 3. You can instantly jump straight into another match to destroy cars at Retail Row as well. From here on out, each challenge will have you focusing on a unique section of the map.

Some tasks require a set amount of damage or eliminations while others will have you dancing. They’re all rather simple tasks that you should be able to tick off without much difficulty.

Perhaps the most difficult of the Week 3 challenges is having to deal damage “inside a cornfield at Frenzy Farm.” It can be tough trying to land shots in this location in a regular game. But with players all trying to complete this task, you should find plenty of enemies nearby, leading to a few easy shots.

While these eight objectives can be blitzed through in just a few games, Epic often tends to hide secret challenges around the map. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled throughout Week 3 of Season 3, as you never know what you may find.