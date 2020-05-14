How to complete Fortnite's Location Domination Part 2 challenges

Even though Fortnite Chapter 2's third season is on the horizon, Thursday May 14 has brought another week of Location Domination Challenges for fans to sink their teeth into.

Despite the recently announced delay to Fortnite Season 3, fans of Epic Games' battle royale are eagerly anticipating the game's next season. Originally thought to be launching at the end of April, Epic have since confirmed it has been pushed back to June 4.

However, with Season 2 carrying on, another set of Location Domination challenges will be released on May 14. The challenges, as has become normal practice, were leaked ahead of time by prominent Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey.

Fortnite Location Domination challenges set two

The second set of Location Domination Challenges are set to go live at 5am PST/8am EST/1pm BST on Thursday, May 14.

They're very similar to the first set, in terms of the nature of the challenges and the amount of XP gained. If players complete all of the challenges, they will be rewarded with an incredible 900,000 XP. The full list of challenges are detailed below.

Eliminate 3/5/10 players or Henchmen at The Rig

Search 7/10/18 ammo boxes at Sweaty Sands

Eliminate 3/5/10 players or Henchmen at The Shark

Search 7/10/18 chests at Craggy Cliffs

Place Top 10 1/3/7 times after landing at Frenzy Farm

Collect 500/1500/300 Wood at Weeping Woods

Destroy 1/3/7 Teddy Bears at Holly Hedges

Apply 100/250/500 Shields or Healing at Shanty Town or The Orchard

Deal 300/900/2500 damage to players at Salty Springs

Catch 1/3/7 weapons at Misty Meadows

As with the first set, all the challenges are tiered, with higher XP rewards for the higher tiers completed. For example, players will only be rewarded for 10,000 XP for eliminating three players/henchmen at The Rig, but this flies up to 55,000 XP if you complete the final tier and eliminate 10.

A full XP breakdown of each challenge and its tiers came courtesy of the aforementioned iFireMonkey.

In 5 days part 2 of the Location Domination challenges will be released, granting another 900k total XP. Here is an updated image showing the proper XP reward for each stage of the challenges. pic.twitter.com/YuKaM69KTQ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ? (@iFireMonkey) May 9, 2020

It really is that simple to get all the XP and complete the challenges. While the challenges are fairly easy, completing all of them will require a significant amount of time to be invested.

However, such an investment will reap significant rewards, as 900,000 XP will be enough to seriously rank up your battle pass before Season 3 drops.